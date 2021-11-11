Juventude analyzes ending loan of Nico Castillo in advance

Given the few minutes that Nico has added, the Brazilian team considers ending the agreement for his loan beforehand.

The Chilean striker, Nico Castillo, live a difficult moment with him Brazil Youth, since the Caxias team analyzes the early termination of the loan for the player belonging to the America.

Nico arrived at the Brazilian Serie A championship at the end of August with the aim of recovering the rhythm of the game and being able to return to the Eagles, but since his arrival he has not been able to be one hundred percent physically.

ESPN Digital He was able to know that the team is analyzing ending the loan early and despite the fact that the green team still has eight games to play in the tournament: “We are analyzing it.”

The player received the green light to return to professional activity after the double thrombosis he suffered in January 2020, but less than three months after starting his loan, the Andean has not earned a place.

Nico Castillo only adds 29 minutes in two games with Juventude from Brazil. Instagram: @ castillo30__

Nico Castillo He has only been able to participate in two games of the season and in total he has added 29 minutes. The former Pumas striker participated 27 minutes in the 3-1 defeat against Sport Recife and was previously active for two minutes against Cuiabá.

In fact, the Chilean has not been required by the coach since the game on October 7 and in total he has six games outside the summoned list. Given this, Youth will not seek to extend its renewal, so the loan for Nico Castillo it will end at the end of the Brazilian championship.

Nico was registered for this season with the America and was discharged when his move to Brazil was finalized, so in case of returning early to Mexico, the club could not score him for the Liguilla that will start in the coming weeks and where the team of Santiago Solari finished in the first position.

Nico Castillo He is one of the best paid elements of the Coapa team, so the salary of the South American was paid this semester between both teams.