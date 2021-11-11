Jump Force will be removed from digital stores

And just like that out of nowhere Bandai namco announced that Jump force Not only will it be removed from all digital platforms, but its servers will also come to an end in our territory. Yes, both only apply to America, where the game seems to have been completely forgotten.

By posting on your official site, Bandai namco shared the following:

“Everyone at Bandai Namco Entertainment would like to offer our sincere thanks to all Jump Force players and fans for their years of support. Today, we will be announcing the end of Jump Force availability through digital stores in America. The Jump Force base game will be discontinued along with its DLC and virtual currency on February 7, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, some of Jump Force’s online services will end on August 24; however, all offline modes will still be available locally on your console or PC, as well as PVP battles, except for ranked matches. “

So he February 7th, Jump force It will be removed from digital stores, while on August 24 it will no longer be possible to enter multiplayer lobbies, or any other online function of the title with the exception of fights (as long as they are not classified). Once both dates have passed, you can continue playing Jump Force with everything and its DLC if you already have them.

Editor’s note: Wow. I knew that Jump Force was not one of the most popular games out there, but I never thought that their servers were going to close in our territory and less that the game would stop selling on digital platforms. I think with this it is easy to assume that its sequel will never see the light of day.

Via: Bandai namco