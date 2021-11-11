Juan Ignacio Dinenno confessed Liga MX players with whom he would play

Despite his statement, the forward made it clear that he is more than happy with his teammates.

The interview you gave him Juan Ignacio Dinenno The “Super Deportivo” program revealed a few positive things, as well as several curiosities that caught the attention of the fans. One of the striking statements had to do with the possibility of adding more teammates, where the forward gave some hierarchical names for the team.

Over the past few weeks, fans of Cougars they got used to seeing one of the best versions of their team. With better or worse encounters, those led by Andres Lillini They managed to qualify for the playoffs in the most epic way possible, and now they want to continue to show that the team is still one of the greats of Mexican soccer.

In yesterday’s interview, Dinenno made reference to the group and made it clear that there is a lot of quality and a great bond between the auriazules, something that is clearly positive. Nevertheless, The interviewer asked him about the players he would bring if he had the money at his disposal and the Argentine forward did not hesitate to give some names.

“To be honest, there are national team players. Funes Mori, Gignac, Sambueza in Toluca, players who have made history in the league, on their teams, national team players like Roger Martínez. They escape me a lot.”, said the former Deportivo Cali who, despite naming some of his rivals, clarified that he is happy with his teammates.

Dinenno’s numbers at Apertura 2021

Although he was very close to reaching the six-goal mark, the university forward scored five goals in the 15 games he played with the jersey of Cougars during this tournament. As if that were not enough, he also added four assists, so he was one of the most involved in the team’s goals, something that he will seek to exploit in the repechage, to ensure qualification for the quarterfinals of the League.