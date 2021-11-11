Josh Hader Liam Hendriks Reliever of the Year 2021

Within the most temperamental and volatile of roles in the majors, Brewers closer Josh Hader and White Sox closer Liam Hendriks have been examples of stability in the final innings. Men get a lot of big outs and saves. And they also accumulate prizes.
The top awards in Major League Baseball for fire extinguishers went to Hader and Hendriks, it was announced Wednesday night. Hader took the National League “Trevor Hoffman” Relief of the Year Award, while Hendriks won the American League “Mariano Rivera” Relief of the Year Award.
This is not the first time I have been decorated. Hader, in fact, is now the first pitcher to win Reliever of the Year three times in the National League (delivered since 2014), having also won it in 2018 and 2019. His teammate, Devin Williams, gave it to him. took last year. Hendriks won it for the second year in a row, after winning it in 2020 with the Athletics and finishing second behind Cuban Aroldis Chapman in 2019.
The 32-year-old Hendriks had a 2.53 ERA and led the majors with a 0.73 WHIP (among all relievers with at least 45 games pitched), in addition to leading the LA with 38 saves, a strikeout rate of 42.3% and a ticket rate of 2.6% in 69 games.
Hader, for his part, has been one of the best firefighters in the majors basically from the moment he set foot in the majors with the Brewers in 2017. And this year was no exception. In addition to saving 34 games, he had the best ERA (1.23) and the best home run rate (0.5 per nine innings) of his career.
Voting for the Reliever of the Year awards is conducted by seven of the greatest closers in baseball history: Hall of Famers Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers and Lee Smith, in addition to John Franco and Billy Wagner. . The awards have been presented since 2014, when they replaced MLB’s “Delivery Man of the Year Award,” which had been presented to a pitcher between the two leagues between 2005 and 2013.
