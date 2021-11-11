Josh Hader Liam Hendriks Reliever of the Year 2021

This is not the first time I have been decorated. Hader, in fact, is now the first pitcher to win Reliever of the Year three times in the National League (delivered since 2014), having also won it in 2018 and 2019. His teammate, Devin Williams, gave it to him. took last year. Hendriks won it for the second year in a row, after winning it in 2020 with the Athletics and finishing second behind Cuban Aroldis Chapman in 2019.