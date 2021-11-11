Jordan Silva defends America’s defense after mistakes in the League and Concacaf

The central cream assured that none of his teammates think about making serious individual mistakes and recalled that despite everything, they were the rear that received the fewest goals in the tournament.

The defense of America has been one of the most criticized lines due to specific errors that occurred both in the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 like in the Final of the Concacaf Champions League. Despite this, the Americanist defense closed the regular season as the least beaten by allowing 10 goals in 17 games.

In this regard, Jordan Silva shared with Monumental Eagles his feelings and assured that no player goes out onto the field with his mind in making a mistake, so what happened are situations that usually happen on a field. In addition, he assured that the reality of the millionaire defense is what the numbers reflect.

“The reality is what you see, the numbers, that is the reality. In the end, the team was the one that received the fewest goals and it is like that. The specific errors that have happened are things that happen in football, you don’t get up in the morning and say: ‘today I want to slice the ball’. These are things that happen and are very marked by the simple fact of who it was played against and what we were playing against, it is more the environment than the error. The defense has worked very well, there are very good players and that makes the team continue on that path and we hope to recover everyone to face what is coming, which is the most important thing ”, he expressed.

That same perception that Silva shares about defenders carries over to the team in general. And it is that despite the leadership, the harvest of points and the regularity in the year, the azulcremas have been criticized for their style of play. About, Jordan He made it clear that no one should demerit what they have done in Coapa since maintaining the consistency that they have manifested is not easy.

“At the end of the day there are thousands of opinions, but the team has focused on its own, on giving results. It is very difficult to be a constant team for a year, to get the points that were achieved, this should not be demerited, on the contrary, we must set that line and go over it because it is very complicated, more emotionally after what happened in Monterrey. Very important things are coming and we are very focused on that “he declared.

SHOULD AMERICA CHANGE IN LEAGUE?

America set the tone for the tournament with its points and number of victories, but now comes the League, series to kill or die in which different factors will play that could tip the balance to one side or the other. In that sense, Jordan Silva pointed out that the work at the club is the same, but now with greater intensity, knowing that a decisive stage is coming.

“You have to get into Solari’s head to see what he has in mind, but the jobs and what we do during the week are the same, but better. Improve intensity, concentration, improve what each one does, be responsible for what we have to do because that has led us to be in the first places. It is that line, what has affected us a lot is that there have been casualties in the team, things that have not been completed. What we need most is to be all complete to fix a line and follow it“, he claimed.

In the end, Silva was questioned about the arguments why it seems to him that the Eagles can end the championship in their showcases and affirmed that “POrque has shown it throughout the tournament, which is what we wanted, to reach the Liguilla, reach the Final and win it, is what we have sought. We have nothing else in mind but to score points, reach the League, win the games and be champions “.