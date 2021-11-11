Johnny Depp should return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Actor Kevin McNally praises actor Johnny Depp and thinks he should return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Since a time ago, Disney It is clear that he does not want to have Johnny depp What Jack sparrow, but he does want to make a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. For this reason, there are people who defend the actor and think that the saga cannot exist without him.

The relationship between Disney and Johnny depp It was always very complicated, since while they were shooting the first movie, the executives did not like what I was doing with Jack sparrow. The result was a tremendous success, as he created a popular icon, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, raised more than 654 million dollars and have made up to five installments of the saga in total.

Now Kevin McNally has defended Johnny depp saying:

I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny Depp. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment to my going back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth in that.

What are the future plans for the series?

Disney wants to make a new movie of Pirates of the Caribbean starring a female cast led by Margot robbie, although after the poor collection of Birds of prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021), where the actress plays Harley quinn, in the movie studio they are beginning to think about it. Also, there were more plans for a different installment and even a series for Disney Plus, but for now everything is very stopped. The only clear thing is that in none of the plans it seems Jack sparrow from Johnny depp.

The good thing is that we can always see the first 5 deliveries in the Disney Plus streaming platform.