Johnny Depp breaks his silence after his controversial case with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s life has changed dramatically in recent years after his separation from Amber Heard ended in court following accusations of mistreatment towards the renowned American actor. In these legal battles, the interpreter was defeated against the newspaper ‘The Sun‘for one of the reports on this news in which he was branded as a “woman abuser.” After all this time keeping silence, the actor has spoken for the first time about the controversy of these months at the same time that he has presented his new project.

His first interview after the case

In an interview with the newspaper ‘The Sunday Times‘, Johnny Depp has wanted to present his new film, of which there is still no release date and on which he wants to make sure that nothing of his case splashes him. The actor’s new film project tells the story of photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp and who tried to immortalize the effects of mercury poisoning on several inhabitants of MInamata (Japan) during the 70s.

"I'm being boycotted by Hollywood"

During the interview, Johnny Depp took the opportunity to bring up the subject of Hollywood’s reaction to his controversial separation from Amber Heard and everything that has resulted: “What about anything else … for the Hollywood boycott of me? A man, an actor, in an unpleasant and messy situation for the last few years?“He wondered, indirectly accusing the industry of boycotting him.” Everything I’ve been through, I’ve been through. But ultimately, this particular ‘arena’ of my life has been so absurd … It’s been five surreal years, “he added.

Johnny Depp did not want to delve further into this alleged “boycott” and wanted to support the line of speech of the film’s director, Andrew Levitas, who recently expressed concern that the actor’s particular situation could affect the premiere: “It is important that the film is seen and supported. And if I have a slight idea that it is not going to be like that, my responsibility is to say so,” acknowledged the director.