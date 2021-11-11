‘John Wick 4’ (2022) release date, trailer, cast. Movie starring Keanu Reeves.

The ‘John Wick’ saga has helped revitalize the career of Keanu reeves. Bringing this legendary hit man to life has caused his popularity to skyrocket and he can be seen to enjoy bringing the character to life. So far we have been able to see three films from the Lionsgate franchise directed by Chad stahelski, but soon it will be the turn to be able to see ‘John Wick 4’.

The history

An official synopsis of what awaits us in ‘John Wick 4’ has not been released, but everything points to a more or less direct continuation of the end of the third installment. Recall that the character played by Reeves was betrayed by Winston, who shot him repeatedly, thus regaining his position as manager of the Continental.

However, Wick has not succumbed to what seemed like certain death, as he has been rescued by the King of the Bowery, now taking refuge in the sewers. Both make clear their anger with the High Table, implying that they will retaliate for what happened …

Cast and protagonists of ‘John Wick 4’





Reeves will give life for the fourth time to the mythical John Wick, with the returns of Laurence fishburne like the King of the Bowery and Lance Reddick like Charon. At the moment the return of Ian McShane like Winston, but it would be a surprise if the character did not make an appearance in ‘John Wick 4’.

In addition, several signings have been announced to add a little more pepper to the fourth installment of the saga: Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins. Of course, no details have transpired about what the characters they will play will be.

The director and the screenwriter





Chad stahelski has taken care of the staging of all the films in the series so far, and ‘John Wick 4’ is not going to be the exception. Prior to that, Stahelski had been coordinating specialists for productions such as ‘John Rambo’, ‘The Mercenaries’ or ‘The Hunger Games’ for many years.

His directorial debut took place with the first ‘John Wick’ and he will soon begin to show his skills away from this franchise, since he has a multitude of projects underway, among which a new version of ‘The Immortals’ stands out. Henry cavill.

In the script, the absence of Derek Kolstad, creator of this universe who already in the third installment had to settle for the role of co-writer. It was in that last when he came to the saga Shay hatten -‘Army of the Dead’-, who signs the libretto of the fourth together with Michael finch -‘Predators’-.

The filming

The recording of ‘John Wick 4’ began on June 28, 2021, and is scheduled to take place in various locations in Germany, France, Japan and the United States.

Trailer, images and poster

At the moment no image of ‘John Wick 4’ has appeared. We will have to wait to take a first look at this long-awaited fourth installment.

When is ‘John Wick 4’ released?





The May 27, 2022 is the date chosen for the arrival in theaters of ‘John Wick’. Initially its premiere was scheduled for May 21, 2021, but complications arising from the coronavirus and Reeves’ commitment to ‘Matrix 4’ led to its launch being delayed for a whole year.