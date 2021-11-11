Joakim Soria announces his official retirement from the Major Leagues

Without a doubt, one of the best Latino relievers in the history of baseball is leaving baseball. MLB, his name is Joakim soria, who can go through the front door.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Oscar Suárez business agent of Joakim soria confirmed that the veteran will not play again in the MLB.

Reliever Joakim Soria is retiring, according to his agent, Oscar Suarez. Fourteen-year career, nine teams, two-time All-Star, 3.11 career ERA in 763 innings. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 11, 2021

After a season of injury with the Arizona Diamonndbacks, Joakim Soria decided it was time to go home and say goodbye to a brilliant MLB career.

Lifetime numbers in the majors

26 wins, 45 losses, 3.11 ERA, 229 saves, 773 games, 763 innings and 831 strikeouts. It is no secret to anyone that if he had a little more health in the last years of his career, then 1,000 strikeouts would not be that far out of reach.

Joakim Soria will be remembered by many, due to the number of teams he played for.

Oakland Athletes

Toronto Blue Jays

Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers

Milwauuke Brewers

Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates

Anaheim Angels

Throughout 14 seasons in the MLB, the Mexican was a two-time all-star and was durable as far as he could, he remained in the best baseball in the world at 37 years of age and did not retire due to lack of offers, but because of own will.