JLo and Ben Affleck’s project to make up for lost time: Christmas 2021

Why plan ahead? The reason is simple: their busy work schedules. A source close to the couple revealed to the magazine People that Jen and Ben They will spend a couple of months separated by overwork because just at the beginning of October, the actor will travel to Texas while the interpreter will go to Canada to film a movie.

“They have months of work to come and they plan to spend the holidays together. They will both have a break by then. For Jennifer, Christmas is about the kids, ”confessed the source. Although there is no specific plan yet, they are trying to accommodate the dates as best as possible so that their respective children can also be with their “other parents” that is, with Jennifer garner and Marc Anthony, the respective ex-partners of Affleck and Lopez.

Ben Affleck (c) took care of Emme (i) and her friend (d) at all times, when they decided to go shopping at a bookstore in The Hamptons, while JLo waited in the van.

(Mega / The Grosby Group)



Now what JLo lives in Los Angeles, her children and those of Ben they have lived very closely together. Without going any further, last weekend they enjoyed an outdoor screening of the film School of Rock and this week they will all stay together in the same city.