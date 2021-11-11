Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the details of the Halloween celebration that brought them together with their children in Malibu | United States | Celebs | Instagram | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

Halloween night, or Halloween, is one of the most anticipated by the children of the house, but also full of suspense for adults. The actress Jennifer Lopez and the director producer Ben affleck They were not strangers to the celebrations for October 31 and enjoyed trick-or-treating and even decided to go into the kitchen to make a chocolate-based dessert. Here the details of how ‘Bennifer’ spent it in the United States in a “Planned family occasion” in which his ex-partner Jennifer Garner and their children were also. What happened? Here we tell you.

TRIVIA | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

Together asking for sweets

TMZ was in charge of confirm that the couple of the moment was seen on Sunday walking through a private and closed neighborhood in Malibu, California, along with Max, the son he had with Marc Anthony and Samuel, the youngest of the descendants of ‘Batman’ with Jennifer garner.

The post details that both were in disguise; the first was totally black while the other boy had a blonde wig. Another piece of information they shared is that the ex-partner of Ben affleck and the mother of her children was also present at the event, so it is not ruled out that they have been around at some point.

TMZ indicated that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were able to be very close to Jennifer Garner during the Halloween event. (Photo: @TMZ / Twitter)

Who also referred to this approach with sweets in between was AND! News. A fountain revealed that “Ben and J.Lo went to Malibu Colony where Ben always goes (…) and Jennifer Garner was there too”.

Another insider added that the actor, who is currently filming a new movie in Texas, flew to Los Angeles and “He spent most of the weekend with his children.” “They went together (with JLo) in a caravan to Malibu, where Ben and his family bought candy every year (…) Jennifer Garner was there too. It was a planned family occasion “.

JLo in the kitchen

Yes OK Jennifer Lopez He did not make any reference to the outing with his son and his boyfriend, what he did show is how much fun he had in the kitchen with his daughter Emme. In a video shared in Instagram, the singer made it clear that things do not always go well for her culinary speaking.

For Halloween night JLo He had in mind to make some decorated lollipops so he began to melt chocolate in a pot, while dancing to the rhythm of ‘Gozadera’, the song of the father of his children Marc Anthony and Gente de Zona.

“Who wants to dip the first frozen popsicle?”, you hear him say to Jennifer Lopez so that later their children answer affirmatively.

Jennifer Lopez tried to make frozen chocolate popsicles with her 13-year-old children Emme and Max. (Photo: @jlo / Instagram)

However, the emotion did not last long because in the video the actress is seen taking a chocolate vanilla popsicle out of the freezer and submerging it in the pot. Within a few seconds, he realizes that the coating had not stuck and begins to melt. “This is not working”, he assures between laughs.

Recording shared on Instagram He also revealed that his son Max did not trust his famous mother’s culinary skills: “I knew this was going to be a failure”, he is heard saying.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

After a day on his red carpet appearance at the Venice International Film Festival. Ben Affleck brushed aside an overzealous fan approaching Jennifer Lopez. (Source: América TV)