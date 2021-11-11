Jennifer Lawrence showed her baby bump during a walk in NY

It was last September when it was confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke maroney they were expecting their first child. Since then, photographers have not stopped chasing the actress to get a snapshot of her baby bump.

On November 10, the actress was caught taking a walk through New York City, wearing various clothes to keep warm from the cold that feels on the site, warning of the arrival of the winter season.

In the snapshots, it can be seen that Lawrence covered himself with a black jacket and a navy blue jacket. The Oscar winner also wore black sunglasses and sandals. He took the walk listening to music on his headphones.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump in New York City. The Image Direct / The Grosby Group

Last month, Lawrence was caught having lunch with his friend. Derek Blasberg at the Mark Hotel near Central Park in New York. For the occasion, she wore a white linen skirt and a striped blouse, which she left unbuttoned at the top of her belly, thus showing her tenderness. baby bump.





Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump in New York City. The Image Direct / The Grosby Group

Lawrence paired her outfit with a beige cloth bag, black sunglasses, and yellow flats.

Lawrence and Maroney were also seen sweetly hugging while eating in downtown Manhattan. The couple was also joined by Cooke’s mother, Suki fredericks.

Since June of this year rumors began to sound that Jennfer Lawrence was pregnant, as several photographs showed that her belly was growing, however, she is usually very discreet with her private life so the media did not say anything.

It was until September when the actress’s manager told ‘People’ magazine that Lawrence was pregnant.

A source from the aforementioned outlet also said, “Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal partner whom she loves, respects and enjoys. They love married life and they have a solid foundation for having a baby. She is very happy and eager to be a mother ”.

Lawrence and Maroney began dating in 2018, a year later, in 2019, they were married in a discreet ceremony, which was cataloged as a dream, since it took place in a mansion known as Belcourt, built at the end of the 19th century. The architecture, designed by Richard Morris Hunt, refers to the French palaces of the Versailles court.

Only 150 guests attended the wedding, including Kris jenner, singer Adele, Sienna miller, Cameron Diaz, Joel madden, Ashley olsen, Amy schumer and Emma Stone, among others.

As for her professional projects, we will soon be able to see the actress in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ which will be released on Christmas Eve. The tape is directed by Adam McKay, in which he will share credits with the Oscar winners, the actor Leonardo Dicaprio and the actress Meryl streep.

