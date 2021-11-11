Jennifer Aniston teaches how to wear skinny jeans and knee-high boots in a casual look – New Woman

Since Jennifer Aniston achieved international fame with his performance of ‘Rachel Green ‘ on Friends, the star has remained in force as a benchmark of infallible beauty and style.

On and off the red carpets, the American actress always dazzles in elegant combinations, classic and with a sexy touch in which neutral tones prevail.

He did so during a night out this week in a look sophisticated and casual with which he taught how to carry with elegance skinny jeans and knee-high boots if you are 50 years old.

Jennifer Aniston conquers in a look elegant and casual with skinny jeans

Squandering his minimalist style, the star of The morning show attended a party for the jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, November 9.

During the event, which he attended with his co-star in Friends Courteney Cox, the artist looked spectacular in a casual outfit chic based on garments that most have in the closet.

At the party held at the Sunset Tower hotel, the 52-year-old famous caught the eye dressed in an elegant and daring see-through black blouse that revealed her matching bra.

Aniston combined the piece in her favorite color, which looks great at any age, with a pair of skinny jeans in dark blue.

The businesswoman’s pants were flattering mid-rise and she wore them well with a black leather Gucci belt with gold double G buckle.

Jen Aniston gives a style lesson with her tall boots

Jen finished off his look, coordinated with Cox’s, with a pair of knee-high boots in black suede to celebrate the launch of the new Meyer collection.

In addition, he gave a style lesson by wearing the quintessential autumn footwear, for which he has a great inclination and is one of his favorites on a day-to-day basis, over the legs of her jean.

As for accessories, he opted to keep the bet sober by adding only delicate pieces of jewelery in gold among which a glittering clock stood out Rolex; Daily Mail reported.

Finally, it complemented the casual outfit, ideal to go out in the city with the best style, with a soft makeup that highlighted the luminosity of her face in his fifth decade of life.

As well as with her characteristic blonde hair loose and combed to the side by way of effortless chic.

With this sober and timeless stylistic proposal, Jennifer Aniston Not only did he revalidate his title as a style inspiration and showed that he is in his prime.

At the same time, he gave away several of his lessons fashion to show off the autumn combo composed of high boots and skinny jeans and succeed in a casual outing or informal gathering.