Jennifer Aniston congratulates one of the people who helped her succeed

On September 22, 1994, the first episode of Friends, a comedy classic that continues to accumulate viewers today even though the series ended in 2004. Of the six protagonists of fiction, Jennifer Aniston was the most successful: is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood according to the prestigious magazine Forbes, has won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and a SAG and even completes his filmography with new professional facets as the position of Creative Director of a brand of nutritional supplements that she assumed a few months ago. A career full of triumphs that would not be the same without the involvement of Chris McMillan, the hairdresser Jennifer has worked with for decades and the architect of the “Rachel cut”, the trendy hairstyle from the 90s that made the Californian a style icon. Now, the actress pays tribute on her networks for her birthday and reveals to her millions of fans how much it means to her.

The man behind Jennifer Aniston’s iconic looks

Almost two decades after Chris McMillan created the “Rachel cut”, Jennifer Aniston continues to set trends with her hair as she did early in her career. The Bespoke blonde highlights for brown hair and parading the hair with layers that frame the features is the latest hairdressing craze and she wore the look first. Behind each of his subtle transformations are the expert hands of McMillan, a close friend of Jennifer after years of professional relationship and whom the star has congratulated on her birthday: “Happy birthday Chrissy 🥳. I love you. My hair also loves you,” he wrote on his networks, where he currently treasures 38 , 5 million fans. An unbreakable friendship that started with a look Aniston hated as recently revealed.

The ‘Rachel cut’

Jennifer Aniston has recognized in several interviews that she was not a fan of the look that went viral in a much less globalized time due to the absence of social profiles. “How do I say it? I think it’s the ugliest cut I’ve ever seen in my life.”, declared in an interview with Allure. However, it seems that she is one of the few who share this opinion, since the square hair and paraded at the height of the shoulders that she wore during the first season of Friends It was the inspirational photo that many women of the nineties took to the hairdresser. A legion of lovers of the court with its own name among which was Mariah Carey, who recently revealed that her transformation wasn’t exactly what she expected.

The beginning of a new stage

After years and years of inspiring millions of women with her hair, the celebrity has decided to take advantage of the pull. Although she has already embarked on a dietary supplement project as a Creative Director and continues to thrive with her acting career, the star revealed after the summer her new facet of businesswoman with the creation of her own hair care brand: Lolavie. A professional evolution that comes naturally when you consider the gold mine that his hair has proven to be, an achievement that has been made possible in part by Chris McMillan. The result is a vegan, natural range, free from sulfates, parabens or gluten that for now only has two products: a leave-in conditioner with bamboo extract that helps the hairstyle last beautifully longer and a spray detangling shine based on chia seeds.





