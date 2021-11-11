Jen Selter escapes to be more connected with nature

United States.- Apparently not everything is exercise and being surrounded by several people and that is how he let it be seen Jen Selter who surprised a few ago when he went to what apparently is a hotel somewhat connected with nature due to its decoration, yet what is most striking is that the fitness model He went to look for that tranquility that the city gives.

“Stay away from everything that gives you bad vibes”, were the words that Jen Selter shared in the image in her Instagram. The phrase great weight that some of his followers adopted and some more agreed with him because they consider that one should always be happy and comfortable with the right place.

Although there was no shortage of those who did not miss the opportunity to applaud the beautiful figure that can be appreciated thanks to his outfit that is about a guy dressed but with some transparencies that left a little of the Swimwear that he used, something that was more than analyzed by his followers.

Jen Selter much more connected with nature | Photo: Instagram Jen Selter

The surprise was given by the Mexican Yanet García who, as is already a custom, always leaves her comments to Jen Selter’s publications, since they are great friends and with whom she has shared a bit of the fame of the fitness model to join his more than 26 million fans between the two beautiful women.

Even with all the moment of reflection, Jen Selter also did not miss the opportunity to make a gift to all those people who are always pending in their networks. Only that this was published in his Instagram story where he shared some clips wearing some swimsuits, taking advantage of the place, but then he used one that would undoubtedly be the sensation,

The upper part using the theme of the animal print since it is one of the favorites for her and more when it comes to showing it off in front of the cameras since from what has been seen in her networks, the set of solid colors are for the Beach. And the bottom part is a nice design with more than one thread that gives a great touch to the model.

Jen Selter’s other surprise on her social networks | Photo: Instagram Jen Selter

Jen Selter is a more media influencer in the world of sports and it is that she is not only known for her stylized figure and her more than striking outfits, but also for her patented exercises to improve the physique, especially of women, which makes her It has been recognized by many sports media as the example to follow.