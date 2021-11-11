Jean Reno, who is he: 10 things you should know about the French actor from Who Killed Sara 3 | Season 3 | Netflix series | Video | nnda nnlt | FAME

After two successful seasons of “Who Killed Sara?”, Netflix renewed the series for a third installment that began filming in October 2021. Therefore, fans of the drama created by José Ignacio Valenzuela are on the lookout for news about the plot and the cast, and on November 10 , It was announced that, an international star to be added to the cast.

Is about Jean Reno, French actor known for his roles in films such as “Lion” and “The big blue”, Both directed by Luc Besson. In addition, he worked on American films such as “French Kiss” (1995) with Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline, “Mission: Impossible” (1996) with Tom Cruise, “Rōnin” (1998) with Robert De Niro, and “Godzilla” (1998 ) with Matthew Broderick.

Details of his character in the third season of “Who Killed Sara?”, But it will undoubtedly contribute a lot to the story starring Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda. For now, we tell you 10 things you should know about Jean Reno.

1. WHAT IS JEAN RENO’S REAL NAME?

Jean Reno, born Juan Moreno and Herrera-Jiménez, was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on July 30, 1948. Because his parents were Spanish exiles from the Franco regime, he speaks Spanish fluently. He has a little sister, Maria Teresa (Marie-Thérèse), also a French national.

2. HOW DID YOUR INTEREST ARISE FOR THE PERFORMANCE?

Since he was little he had a great interest in cinema. At 17 he moved to mainland France and studied at Cours Simon. After performing military service in Germany, he returned to the Gallic country to train in a theater company with Didier Flamand and become an actor.

Jean Reno and Jean-Marc Barr in “Deep Blue,” a 1988 Italian-French-American film directed by Luc Besson (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

3. HOW DID YOUR CAREER START?

Jean Reno’s acting career began with villainous roles, due to his stature. But thanks to his friendship with Luc Besson, he played characters with a more benevolent background. Later, he would star in comic and heroic roles. Among his first films are, “Nikita” (1990), “Le Grand Bleu” (1988), and “Lion”(1994), with Natalie Portman.

Jean Reno starred in the film “León, the professional” with Natalie Portman (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

4. WHAT AMERICAN FILMS DID YOU PARTICIPATE IN?

The French actor worked in several American films, such as “French Kiss” (1995), “Mission: Impossible” (1996), “Godzilla“(1998) and was offered the role of Agent Smith in” The Matrix “, but turned it down. In 2006, he appeared in “The Pink Panther” as Gilbert Ponton, and in “The Da Vinci Code”By Ron Howard, as Captain Bezu Fache.

He was offered the role of Agent Smith in “The Matrix,” but Jean Reno turned it down (Photo: Warner Bros.)

5. IN WHICH FRENCH FILMS DID YOU APPEAR?

Jean Reno He participated in films such as “Les Visiteurs” (1993), “The rivers of purple color” (2000) with Vincent Cassel and “The rivers of purple color 2” (2004) with Benoît Magimel.

6. WHAT RECOGNITIONS DID YOU RECEIVE?

During the parade on July 14, 1999, the President of France, Jacques Chirac, named him a Knight of the Legion of Honor. In 2006 he received the title of adoptive son of the Province of Cádiz. A year later, he was recognized with the Giraldillo de Oro at the Seville European Film Festival for his “prolific and successful career”.

In 2011 she received, together with the actress Carmen Maura, the VIII Dialogue Prix (Prize) of the Spanish-French Friendship Association in recognition of her contribution to the relations between France and Spain in the cultural and cinematographic field. The following year, he received the honorary award from the Giffoni Film Festival, and on December 29, 2015, the Government of Spain awarded him the Medal of Merit in Fine Arts.

Jean Reno receiving the Crystal Globe Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema from the President of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Photo: Michal Cizek / AFP)

7. WAS THE VOICE OF MUFASA AND DORAEMON?

The renowned French actor voiced Mufasa in the French version of “The Lion King,” a role originally played by James Earl Jones. In addition, he portrayed Doraemon in a series of Toyota commercials in Japan, as part of the “ReBorn” campaign.

8. WHO IS JEAN RENO’S WIFE?

Jean Reno married Geneviève for the first time in 1977, but divorced in 1988, and in 1995 he remarried the Polish model Nathalie Dyszkiewicz, from whom he separated in 2001. On July 29, 2006 he married the British model and actress Zofia Borucka, in the city of Les Baux-de-Provence, in southern France.

Jean Reno and his wife, actress Zofia Borucka, arriving at the British embassy in Paris to attend a dinner on the occasion of the visit of the British prince and his wife, on March 17, 2017 (Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP )

9. HOW MANY CHILDREN DOES JEAN RENO HAVE?

With his first wife he has two children: Sandra, born in 1978, Mickael, born in 1980. With his second also, Tom, who was born on January 10, 1996, and Serena, who was born on June 28, 1998. With his The last couple has Cielo, who was born in New York in July 2009, and Deanon, who was born in September 2011. In addition, Reno is the grandfather of Ange, who was born in September 2013 and the first child of their oldest daughter.

10. “WHO KILLED SARA” IS YOUR FIRST SERIES IN SPANISH?

No, Jean Reno is part of the cast of “A private matter”, A Spanish series of Amazon Prime Video starring Aura Garrido and the French actor; created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, directors of Bambú Producciones.