it’s yours for only 217 euros

All the intelligence of the Xiaomi TV reaches your living room. Netflix, HBO, Disney + … you can have them all.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the latest Xiaomi TVs. 32 inches, Android TV, high definition and a design in which there are hardly any frames. The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 falls and already rubs the 200 euros.

Xiaomi television will allow you to enjoy the best content like you have never done before. Download the best applications and get the most out of it, we tell you its main characteristics. Its launch price was 289 euros, you can receive it at home with more than 70 euros discount. If you prefer, you have the possibility to buy it for 229 euros in the official Xiaomi store.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at the best price

Xiaomi’s TV has hardly any frames, only a good 32-inch screen and HD resolution. It comes with a system of Dolby audio, Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. Its size, not too large, makes it perfect for any room.

As we have pointed out, it has Android TV, the operating system for televisions created by Google. It will allow you to download the best apps, like Netflix, HBO and Disney +, among many others. It works really well, we are faced with a smooth and pleasant system with the additions of the North Americans, such as Google Assistant.

