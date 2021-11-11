It’s not Chicharito or Vela! Ricardo Pepi declares himself an admirer of this Mexican striker

The player warmed up the next game that will face the United States and Mexico

Ricardo Pepi, a player who has been on the radar of many teams in Europe, and is considered one of the best players under 22 years of age, after his great performance in Major League Soccer with FC Dallas.

Now, the American jewel has spoken and explained which player he admires. In addition, let us remember that he also explained in which European team he wants to continue his career.

This is the Mexican Raúl Jiménez, a player who will have to face on Friday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the rivalry between the United States and Mexico will be revealed.

“There are many players on the Mexican team that I grew up watching and admiring as (Raúl) Jiménez, admiring his technique, his skills, his abilities, but I also try to learn from Haaland, from Lewandowski, I try to learn every day”, the forward of FC Dallas of the MLS said in a press conference.

In addition, Pepi also took the opportunity to clarify why he decided to represent the selection of the stars and stripes instead of the Tri of Mexico.

“So far I have made the best decision, the United States Federation has always been there to support me, since I was 13 or 14 years old, they have given me the opportunities to be where I am right now and yes, it is the best decision I could make. “, Pepi mentioned.