It would be medical cannabis axis of personalized medicine: Luis Doporto Alejandre

Medical cannabis could become one of the top representatives of personalized medicine, he assures Luis Doporto Alejandre, although it establishes that it will be subject to regulatory issues according to each country; since, the trend indicates that it will be a medical innovation that will be present at a global level.

The Mexican businessman also points out that the progress that science has had in the last 20 years is undeniable. However, from various fronts it is questioned whether there really is an advance on the part of pharmacology, to treat chronic pain or conditions such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, among others.

Given this, Doporto Alejandre explains that it is these questions, supported by numerous studies, that have led to a paradigm shift around the cannabis plant, and led to a debate on whether medical cannabis will be the renewed heir of medicine personalized.

What is personalized medicine?

Also called precision medicine, stratified medicine or personalized medicine, this will consist of adapting medical decisions, practices and treatment to very specific and individual needs.

Although for several years there has been talk of a radical change in health care, for Luis Doporto Alejandre this change has been progressive and it will be through medicinal cannabis that the so-called personalized medicine will be consolidated.

“The momentous change that was talked about a few years ago was actually a progressive step to advance from reactive medicine to personalized, predictive, preventive and participatory medicine, which is what is known as P4 Medicine.”

More specific diagnoses according to conditions and diseases

The Mexican businessman affirms that under the context in which humanity is currently developing, marked by technological advances, medical innovations, confinements, new diseases and challenges in health matters, determining if pharmacology’s management of pain is adequate, is an ambiguous discussion.

“The truth is that we see that it is increasingly necessary to deepen a diagnosis for each person, in order to treat their condition or disease in a personalized and unique way. It is in this sense that medical cannabis has re-emerged as a variant for pharmacology, capable of offering tangible improvements, medically proven and tailored ”.

Luid Doporto sees medical cannabis as the future of health care, as he assures that the development of treatments based on cannabidiol has returned to the Hippocratic bases of providing patient care and not based solely on the condition.

“The most interesting thing about the efforts being made to place medicinal cannabis as an alternative to treat diseases and conditions, is that each dose would be supported by very specific data of each patient, such as their genetic information, clinical information, environmental conditions in which it lives and develops and each of the factors that could influence the improvement of its condition.

Finally, he points out as one of the advantages that medicinal cannabis presents over traditional pharmacology, which has been explored much more in other presentations such as edibles, oils, infusions, beverages, among others, so it would not only be a unique treatment for each patient, it would also be friendlier with the tastes of each person.