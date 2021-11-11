Paulo Pezzolano spoke on Thursday about his departure from Pachuca, assuring that it is “the most difficult club to manage in Mexico.” On Radio Sport (890 AM), the Uruguayan coach commented on the reasons why he could not continue leading the Mexican team, highlighting the support and constant demands of his fans.

“I want to communicate that we have reached an agreement for our departure. First of all, I thank the president, managers, coaching staff, players, collaborators and employees of the institution for the support and respect received in these two years that I was part of this team. Last but not least, thank you very much for the growth and constant demand that this great institution deserves ”, expressed this Wednesday night the Uruguayan coach on his social networks.

Pachuca could not qualify for the Mexican tournament league this semester, which was the great reason why the 38-year-old Uruguayan coach did not continue in his position.

This Thursday, Pezzolano commented on the ‘100% Sports’ program: “My departure was in agreement with the club. It is never nice to end a contract anywhere, but it was a spectacular experience after two full years. This was the first semester as a coach where I did not achieve the minimum objectives, which in this case was to qualify for the Liguilla. It has been a great learning experience and I am very happy for everything we did, for all the work done ”.

“In principle it is because they did not get to enter the playoffs. The club also has its pressures and when the goal is not achieved it is not easy to put up with the coach. It was the best for both parties, that’s important ”, he valued.

The coach spoke in particular about the demanding Pachuca fans: “It is a very demanding hobby, from the first game it was like that, they are teams with history, which have become champions, but which is not particularly a team that invests the most.”

“It is the most difficult club to manage in Mexico because they want coaches whose teams are protagonists and who put youth players, and who also come out champion, being the ninth or tenth team in terms of investment, because that is what the fans demand. It is a heavy club in that sense. It is also a hobby that when he had to support, he supported a lot. All that makes you grow a lot in every way, “he said.

Asked about the confidence of Mexican clubs towards Uruguayan coaches, Pezzolano replied: “They value the person a lot, and then the job. What the Uruguayan has is that we are people who come to leave everything, to put in many hours, seeking to improve in every way, the Uruguayan has a lot of ambition and desire to grow ”.

“For example, now Marcelo Méndez is doing very well. Mexicans first value the person a lot, secondly their work, always looking for the return, and that is why in general the Uruguayan is doing well here. It is a very different football and very nice for growth as a coach ”, he highlighted.

Pezzolano said that in principle he will rest for a month in Mexico and will see what may arise for the future, having “a lot to review as a coaching staff” of what was done in Pachuca. And he pointed out the possibility of one day returning to lead Liverpool of Uruguay: “Liverpool always looks at each other with great affection but today they have a very good coach with a great future, such as Jorge Bava, the results are not happening, but you have to be patient with him ”.