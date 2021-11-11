Is Cabecita Rodríguez leaving? Cruz Azul is already looking for a scorer in the MLS





Photo: Antonio Hidalgo | Mexsport

Before the rumors of a possible departure of the Uruguayan striker Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez At the end of the Grita México A21 tournament, the Blue Cross would be looking for his new scorer in MLS, it is the attacker of the Seattle Sounders, Raúl Ruídiaz.

According to the channel Telemundo, the coach of The Machine, Juan Reynoso, would have asked the celestial board to sign the Peruvian striker, who recently made a contract extension with the Sounders.

Ruidíaz, who scored 17 points in the recent MLS season, it is rated at $ 8 million, a figure that Cruz Azul will have to overcome to get the services of the South American.

Another obstacle that La Maquina will have to sign the Peruvian is to improve his salary from $ 2.5 million per season.

RECEIVES IN YOUR EMAIL THE BEST SPORTS NEWS, SUBSCRIBE HERE

The Inca scorer is an old acquaintance of the MX League, defended the shirt of Monarcas Morelia in 73 games from Apertura 2016 to Apertura 2017. He signed 41 points and received three golden balls of Mexican soccer best player, best striker and top scorer.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊