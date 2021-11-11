INE modifies date to request revocation of mandate

The modification of the guidelines prepared by the INE for the revocation of the mandate led to the date for the probable completion of this exercise be it April 10, 2022 and no longer March 27.

The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) ordered the INE to modify the guidelines to specify that the collection of signatures that is currently carried out can be done through the application created by the electoral administrative body, but also physically on a sheet, throughout the country.

This led to the gathering of signatures to be prolonged. It began on November 1 and will conclude on December 25 next. These signatures that are collected are to determine if the population wants the revocation of mandate to be carried out.

The General Council of the INE It approved this Wednesday in an extraordinary session the modification to the guidelines.

Budget cut to INE

A cut of 4,913 million pesos for the National Electoral Institute (INE) brings the opinion of the draft decree of the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2022 discussed this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the opinion, Autonomous bodies such as the INE are punished to benefit more spending on health, education and the countryside. For this, reallocations are made for a total of 7,913 million pesos to the PEF of 2022.

In general, a downward adjustment is proposed for the autonomous bodies of about eight billion pesos to remain at 131 thousand 319 million pesos.

Thus, next year’s budget for the INE will go from 24 thousand 649 million pesos that the original project brought to 19 thousand 713 million pesos.

