INE adjusts date for the exercise of revocation of mandate

Vimal Kumar
MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) set the date for the exercise of revocation of mandate, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: from March 27 to April 10, 2022 .

Likewise, it extended the deadline for collecting signatures by 10 days, which would initially end on December 15, but now it will be until December 25.

He also ran the date for the convocation of this citizen exercise: he passed it from January 12, as planned, to February 4.

