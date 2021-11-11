INE adjusts date for the exercise of revocation of mandate

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) set the date for the exercise of revocation of mandate, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: from March 27 to April 10, 2022 .

Likewise, it extended the deadline for collecting signatures by 10 days, which would initially end on December 15, but now it will be until December 25.

Related news

He also ran the date for the convocation of this citizen exercise: he passed it from January 12, as planned, to February 4.

These changes are in compliance with the ruling of the Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF), whose objective is to allow, for the collection of signatures, both the use of a mobile application and the use of physical formats made on paper.

These modifications were supported by all political parties, with the exception of Morena, whose representative before the INE, Mario Llergo, expressed his disagreement by pointing out that the date changes contravene the provisions of the Constitution.

“One thing is to adjust the deadlines and another, very different thing, is to go beyond what is foreseen in the Constitution,” argued Llergo.

“Black cloud” for the INE

On the other hand, during this Wednesday’s session, the INE advisers closed ranks against the intention of the Chamber of Deputies to reduce its budget by almost 5 billion pesos for 2022.

The presiding counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, warned: “Today I reiterate with all clarity and firmness, an excessive cut to the budget request made by the INE to the Chamber of Deputies puts at risk the organization of the revocation of mandate.”

The counselor Edmundo Jacobo added: “It is very worrying that yesterday (Tuesday 9) in the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies an opinion was approved that cuts 4,913 million pesos, almost 5 billion pesos, to the project of resources that the INE presented in a timely manner ”.

For his part, the counselor Uuc Kib Espadas warned that resources are needed to carry out the entire process of the revocation of mandate.

“This process costs money, so it is not possible to pretend to strangle the INE financially or to block it operationally,” he said.

In turn, the counselor Ciro Murayama expressed hope that “in the next few hours this budget cut can be rectified”, and so everything will remain “like a black cloud that the wind blew away.”