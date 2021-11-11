Industry physicians call for homogeneous national regulation on access to precision medicine

F. SAN ROMÁN | 10.11.2021 – 20:21

Precision medicine (PM) “has entered a phase of exponential growth,” according to Carlos Hagen, Medical Director of Palex Medical and Coordinator of the Amife PM Group, who this Wednesday moderated the round table on ‘Precision Medicine and access to innovation. An unsolved equation ‘that was held in the context of the XIV Congress of the Association of Medicine of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Amife).

In the opinion of all the speakers at that table, there are still many pending issues to make the MP be conceived as one more benefit within the National Health System. These are of all kinds, and range from the development of an evaluation system in accordance with the principles that mark this new conception of addressing health problems, to patient participation, through the forms of collaboration between manufacturers and regulators that allow, not only the approval of the treatments, but the access to them.

The point is that “the new paradigm of precision medicine is going to require the effective intervention of multiple actors, because we are talking about something completely new, and it will require an intense dialogue between biomedical societies, the private sector and regulatory bodies ”, Hagen assured.

What all the speakers have agreed on is the need for the Ministry of Health to assume the creation of a regulatory framework, which allows homogeneous access and also guarantees safety and sustainability.

As explained by Jose Luis Rodriguez Peralto, president of the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP), who after recounting the work that some communities have already done or are developing, stressed the importance of “developing a system for determining biomarkers” at the national level , in the case of oncological diseases and proposed that from there develop a network between the autonomous communities.

Of a similar opinion was Álvaro Rodriguez Lescure, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), who also added that the evaluation and authorization system should be based “on agreements, between the Administration and not only the pharmaceutical industry, but also with other entities that also participate, such as research ”.

For Rodríguez Lescure, if “the scenario of therapies and patient expectations have changed” with the arrival of the MP, it is also “logical that management also changes.” In this sense, he predicts that the new therapies “will mean a reform of the SNS” and therefore advocates “establishing a coordinated model that supports sustainability, networking with the autonomous communities, increased technology endowment, collaboration between the public and private, to attend to the financing, that is based on agreements and that takes into account the academic research ”.

For her part, Isabel Pineros, director of the Access Department of Pharmaindustry, assures that “there is no use having the biomarkers financed if a harmonized strategy is not available.” Pineros believes that “giving a cohesive response” is a task that corresponds to the Ministry of Health, “before each community does it on its own.”

Carme Pinyol, president of Ispor Spain, considers that well-ordered precision medicine “can help the sustainability of the system”. Pinyol is in favor of the fact that “changes in management will result in quality of care” and in that sense indicates that the problem is that “when we want to use the economic evaluation guides, in the MP we do not have that stable system and we do not we can establish criteria based on the average patient, since there are none ”. For this reason, he indicates “we need to use different models that help us make decisions from the economic evaluation”.

From the regulator, César Hernández, head of the Department of Medicines for Human Use of the Aemps, assures that “we have a difficult role because on the one hand we are the gatekeepers, but on the other hand we are the necessary cooperators”

Hernández has advocated that Aemps is a body that contributes “to identifying the idea and advising towards authorization”, not only trials but also through the generation of evidence with data in real life.

The head of the Aemps has indicated that initiatives are already underway to start this generation of data, in reference to ‘Darwin’, the European project to share data that generates evidence and that will be fully operational in 2024 (in 2022 and 2023 pilot projects of the tool will be carried out).

Hernández has expressed the positive attitude of the Agency to “new models that facilitate access to new drugs” and has indicated that if we do not act like this “we run the risk of losing the train of innovation in Europe”. The problem will not be that “the SNS is impoverished, the problem is that social progress and economic progress for the whole of the country are also on this train.”

National Plan

Carlos Hagen has also indicated that “we do not have a suitable environment for the effective incorporation of the new technologies that are already being made available to health systems. Nor do we have a context that allows us to review the evidence, nor does it guarantee the access and quality of this access to cutting-edge technologies such as, among others, NGS sequencing (Next Generation Sequencing), liquid biopsy, artificial intelligence or clinical genomics ”.

In the same vein, Cristina Rodríguez, vice president of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics and president of the Precision Medicine Commission of the Spanish Association of Human Genetics (AEGH) explained that “for precision medicine to become a reality in Spain it is necessary to It is essential that a National Plan for Precision Medicine be implemented, with a specific budget and that requires organizational changes. To tell the truth, the task is enormous and must be programmatic, including the creation of national reference centers, the establishment of specialized evaluation bodies, the development of specific training programs and greater investment in research ”.

Rodríguez warned that “the development of precision medicine in Spain is lagging behind with respect to neighboring countries. In some autonomous communities there are some specific personalized medicine initiatives and plans, but in general the development of precision medicine in our country is not very consistent and its weight is much lower than in other countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany or Sweden. An added difficulty is that Spain is the only European country in which the specialty of clinical genetics does not yet exist, which makes it difficult from carrying out molecular diagnoses to selecting therapies based on genomic information. In this regard, it is unthinkable to have a National Precision Medicine Plan without having specialists trained in this field ”.

According to data from Farmaindustria, precision medicine already constitutes about 50% of all drugs in the R&D phase. According to different international studies, this type of treatment has increased exponentially in the last decade, and it is expected that it will continue to do so in the coming years.