in the “terms” that euthanasia

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality.

The Ministry of Equality he wants every public hospital in Spain to have doctors who perform abortions, as he anticipated Medical Writing the last summer. But,how many non-objectionable doctors are needed in each hospital to guarantee the right of women to voluntarily terminate their pregnancy? , Will variants such as population density or number of professionals?

Faced with these questions, from the Women’s Institute, an autonomous body attached to the Ministry of Equality, reminds this media that the objective of the reform of the Abortion Law, “is that in each hospital there are health professionals who do not object, so that both rights (that of women to abort and that of the health workers to object) are guaranteed “. In addition, they announce that creation of a registry of professional objectors “It will be in the terms set forth in the Euthanasia Law”

Regarding the specific organization into which the new regulations will lead, the agency explains that “the process is being managed and there is still no definitive proposal.” In any case, they add, “the organization of shifts will correspond to the health centers, who will have to take into account the aforementioned, that all rights are guaranteed. “

Likewise, from the agency they explain that it will be the autonomous communities that will have to provide these units with “sufficient staff, who can guarantee all the health benefits of the portfolio of the National system of health (SNS), including IVE (voluntary termination of pregnancy) “.

“The organization of shifts will correspond to the health centers”

In this sense, from the Institute of Women they specify that the creation of a registry of professional objectors “is aimed at facilitating that the competent health authorities, which are the autonomous communitiess, they can have all the necessary information to organize the gynecology and obstetrics units of the hospitals “.

Abortion doctors in every Spanish hospital

“What we believe is that conscientious objection cannot become civil disobedience en bloc, but must be exercised individually by each health professional, as it is a personal right “, explained in August the Ministry led by Irene Montero to Medical Writing.

From the Ministry directed by Irene Montero they emphasize that “the important thing is that the regulation be guarantor for those professionals who want to avail themselves of their right and, at the same time, that this does not imply a reduction in the rights of women to a full sexual and reproductive health which includes the right to voluntary interruption of pregnancy. “” In each hospital there must be health professionals who do not object, so that both rights are guaranteed, “they allude.

From the agency they emphasize that “the Government is committed to shielding access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy from the National Health System, that is, offering from there the best guarantees for the health and privacy of women who want to exercise this right”. To do this, they point out that “in abortion, pharmacological and surgical methods must necessarily coexist in light of these criteria.”

“One of the great obstacles in accessing this right is the impossibility of many women in some parts of our country from abort in public hospitals. This is inadmissible and this reform seeks to eliminate that obstacle once and for all “, they sentence.



Conscientious objection to abortions, an individual right

For its part, last July, the General Council of Official Medical Associations (Cgcom) responded to the reform proposed by the Ministry of Equality stating that “making it more difficult for health personnel to conscientious objection is a bad solution that is unacceptable, illegal and unfair and that it must be the Health and Social Services that should to carry out its work and management well to guarantee that women who are going to undergo a voluntary interruption of pregnancy have the appropriate support “.

However, and coinciding on this point with the explanations of Equality to this medium, the doctors emphasized that “conscientious objection of healthcare personnel is an individual right to which anyone who considers that a practice or procedure goes against their convictions and beliefs can avail themselves “.