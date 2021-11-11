Image of the singer Pitbull with hair surprised his fans – Vibra

An image in which the Pitbull singer with hair, it surprised many fans because it looks quite different.

Armando Christian Pérez, as the artist is really called, began his career in 2004 although he did not immediately achieve fame. It was only until 2011 when on his album Planet Pit, Marc Anthony and Chris Brown appeared, and the Cuban began to sound strongly on radio stations and discos outside the United States. From then on, he began to get hits and even his song El taxi, made even Sofía Vergara dance.

Most of us remember Pitbull for his dancing, his catchy songs and, of course, his look. Although he has almost always appeared on stage showing his totally shaved head, but now, several netizens believe that the rapper has a lush mane.

Image of the singer Pitbull with hair surprised his fans

Through social networks, images were shared in which the producer is also seen wearing a long hair. Of course, his fans started spreading the photos and commenting on the singer’s new look.

Of course, given the commotion caused by this change in Pitbull’s appearance, other users quickly began to report that the snapshots were not real. And it is that the artist has not changed his image in years nor did he lose hair by the work and grace of the Holy Spirit. It was then known that the veracity of the images was ruled out as a netizen admitted that Tik Tok used a filter to add hair to the rapper.

Thus, several Pitbull fans were told about the April Fool’s Day celebration because when they corroborated the artist’s account, they showed that he continues to post recent photos in which he is seen maintaining his famous bald head and that he does not wear a long beard.

Do you think Pitbull looks more attractive with hair or without hair? Give us your answer by commenting on this post and share our notes with the Vibra community on your social networks.