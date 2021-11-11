“I’m actually …”: the reason Cameron Diaz doesn’t want to go back to the big screen

USA -. Cameron Diaz She will not resume her acting career anytime soon. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance Presents, the 48-year-old actress admitted that her priorities have changed since starting a family with her husband. Benji madden. The two welcomed their first baby together, Raddix, in December 2019. Díaz reminded the outlet how a producer friend of his went through a similar change.

“Her family started to evolve and I saw her say, ‘Oh wait, I’m 100%,’” she said. Cameron Diaz, whose last big screen appearance was in the 2014 remake of Annie. “I’m 100%… So you can split that 100%… how much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career? ”, Explained the actress. “It’s a different time in my life now,” he continued.

“I am here now and this is the most satisfying thing I have ever done in my life. To have a family and to be married and to have our little nucleus. It is simply the best. So I can’t give… I don’t have what it takes to make a movie. All my energy is here, with my family, “he said. Rumors that Diaz had ended his career began circulating in 2018 after actress Selma Blair accidentally touched on the subject in an interview with Metro UK.

An important clarification

“Guys, please, I was making a joke in an interview,” he tweeted at the time, clarifying his comments. “CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news, I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson, ”she said. Diaz admitted that he “retired” a few weeks later, while meeting with Blair and Christina Applegate for a Q&A with Entertainment Weekly about their 2002 comedy, “The Sweetest Thing.”

When asked if the three of them had previously met since filming, Diaz replied, “Maybe we should, you know, I’m depressed. I’m literally doing nothing, “he added. “I’m actually retired, so I’d love to see you ladies.” Later, in an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, Diaz explained how she has found “peace” since leaving acting. “I just decided that I wanted different things from my life. I’ve been trying so hard for so long, working, making movies, and it’s hard work. And I did not make any space for my personal life, “he admitted.