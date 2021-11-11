‘I don’t know who it will be, Brazil is devoid of idols’

Marcos Evangelista de Morães, Cafu, (Itaquaquecetuba, Brazil, 1970), is the Brazilian who most times wore the national jersey of his country with 142 caps and the only footballer who played three consecutive World Cup finals. In an interview with RECORD from the hotel Doha Sheraton, Cafu, current ambassador of the Qatar World Cup 2022, talk about him Tri and reviews the current situation of the players of the Canarinha.

Q. Who do you think will be Neymar’s successor as the idol of the country?

A. I don’t know the truth. Unfortunately Brazil is very devoid of idols today and not only Brazil, I think world football has a lack of idols. We have great players like Vinícius and Rodrygo that I have mentioned but there is no post Neymar idol in Brazil yet.

P. Neymar said recently that he was going to retire at 30, do you think that’s true?

R. In the event that it occurs, it would be his decision and it should be respected. If after the World Cup in Qatar they think they should retire, Brazil would lose a crack. It would be a shame because he is very young and a reference in world football. I think he still has a lot of wood to burn.

Q. Let’s talk about your country, how do you think Vinícius will arrive at this World Cup event?

R. We still don’t know if he will go but if he continues this evolution I think he will be an important player in the Brazilian National Team within a year. He has grown a lot in recent months and has a much more important role than he did when he arrived at Real Madrid. It has matured a lot in just a few months.

Q. What is the perception of Rodrygo in Brazil?

R. That of a player who is not a starter but when he plays he almost always does it well, I think he deserves more continuity because he always makes a difference. Actually in Brazil there are many outstanding young people right now and Rodrygo and Vinícius are two of the main ones.

P. Casemiro with 29 years plays absolutely everything, do you see him tired?

A. I see all the tired players, not just him. It is true that Casemiro is already 31 years old but do not forget that I played with 36, so I do not think there is a problem, but for everyone the international calendar is being exhausting. The sequence of matches is very large and the players have almost no time to rest or recover and Casemiro is an example of how important he is in Madrid and in the Brazilian National Team.

Q. Let’s talk about the right back position that you occupied. Nowadays the wings have more incidence in attack, what do you think of this new tactical disposition, do you like this evolution of the game?

R. I really like that the full-backs progress even without the ball. Some time ago there were no full-backs that reached the bottom line and now there are, and with quality, that is, they arrive and put a good center in the area in the right place. I’m very happy that new guys are doing this job, which is very tiring because they have to handle the whole band but it is very attractive. The position of the winger in modern football is tremendously important and that must be understood.

Q. Who do you consider the best right-back in the world today?

R. I really like Hakimi from PSG and Carvajal also seems very good to me.

P. Why do you like Carvajal so much?

R. Because it has personality. He is always at the forefront of attack, he defends very well, he attacks very well and then he is a boy who, taking away from this last period of injuries, has always maintained a regularity. And I don’t have to forget Liverpool’s Alexander Arnold, who is also very good.

Q. How would you get Coutinho back?

R. For me Coutinho is one of those idols who could have succeeded Neymar as long as he is in very good shape. He could be one of the great idols of Brazilian soccer. He had an incredible season at Liverpool but after his departure from there he has gone through great teams but without continuity. For his category he deserves to be much higher and better considered than he is. I hope you can get back into shape. It would be good news for Brazil. For me, a good solution would be for him to go back to one of the good teams in Brazil and recover there.

SEE GROWTH IN MEXICAN FOOTBALL

P. Mexico is leading in the Concacaf, I would like to know what is your opinion about Mexican soccer?

R. It is a football that every year that passes I see it grow more, we have always had to play great games against them with great players. Mexico knows the importance of being in a World Cup and I am very happy that Mexican football has evolved a lot in recent years.

P. And why do you think then that we did not make it to the fifth game.

R. It is difficult to know the causes but I believe that Mexico is capable of reaching that fifth game although it will have a lot of competition.

