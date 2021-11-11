Hugh Jackman: How did you manage to forgive the mom who left you at 8 years old?

Hugh jackman He is one of the most admired and popular celebrities in the world. The actor, who has faced skin cancer twice, was abandoned by his mother when he was a small boy of 8 years old and, despite this, his love for life and his commitment to his wife and children have made of him an admirable and very loving man.

Life for Hugh, 52, has not been easy and much less enjoyable. The protagonist of films like “Wolverine” published a photo of that woman whom he managed to forgive despite her helplessness.

“At that time, it was difficult. One of the things I remember the most is that horrible feeling that people were talking about you and looking at you because it was strange for your mother to leave. For many years I thought it would not be forever, so I held onto that. Until the age of 12 or 13 I thought Mom and Dad would get back together, realizing it wasn’t going to happen was probably the hardest moment, “Hugh Jackman recounted in a 2012 interview.

The most decisive thing for him was when he decided to look for her and talk to her, because he would know the real reason why she left him. That woman, his biological mom, is named Grace McNeil.

“She was in the hospital after I was born suffering from postpartum depression, she had emigrated from England and there was no support network for her, besides the fact that Dad was at work all day, and you realize that as parents we make mistakes, “said the Hollywood actor.

His forgiveness process began when Jackman got married and became a dad. Hugh married Deborra-Lee Furness and they have two children: Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16, both adopted.

“There comes a time in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or for the misfortunes in your life,” he said.

With that peace and conviction of absolute love, dozens of followers have expressed their admiration and respect for him. This photo of Hugh and his mom Grace posted yesterday was a moving act for thousands of people.

“The most beautiful”, “sweet photo” and “Oh woowwww, crossed the limits for being so cute”, are some comments that his followers expressed, in addition to hundreds of emoticons.