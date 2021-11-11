How to unlock the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl confirmed – Nintenderos

Here we bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In the text that you have below, you can find information on how to take advantage of the function of Mysterious gift of the game, necessary to receive content and bonuses. This is what has been confirmed:

The Mystery Gift feature is activated in the Jubilee City TV Headquarters, specifically by speaking to a character on Floor 3

The gift can be received by Internet or password

This is how we can receive Pokémon, objects, clothes, money and statues

At the moment it has been confirmed how to get Platinum Pokémon costumes for our avatar within this remake. They are as follows:

Step 1: Players must purchase Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl either physically or digitally before the expiration deadline, which is February 21, 2022.

Once the game comes out on November 19, 2021, players must launch the game and play the story until they unlock the Mystery Gift feature. It will take about two hours to get it.

After unlocking the Mystery Gift feature, click the Receive via Internet tab. The gift should appear on the screen and you should be able to download it.

After downloading the gift, the accessory will be available in the clothing menu to equip the character.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, whose premiere is scheduled for November 19, 2021, here.

