How to make your WhatsApp sound like MSN Messenger

MSN Messenger was an instant messaging program created by Microsoft in 1999 and discontinued in 2005 and it sure brings back good memories for many people, therefore, although this application no longer exists, there is a way to remember at least the sound emitted every time a new message arrived but now in one of the most popular apps: WhatsApp.

Therefore, at MARCA Claro we tell you how to put this sound on your WhatsApp so that every time you get a message you will remember old times.

How to put the sound of MSN Messenger on your cell phone?

To get the MSN Messenger ringtone on WhatsApp, you just have to follow a few simple steps:

The first thing you should do is go to YouTube and find the MSN Messenger ringtone and save it in MP3 format. Open your WhatsApp and click on the upper cone of three dots. Select the option that says ‘Settings’. Enter the ‘Notifications’ section. Click on the option ‘Notification tone’ to display the list of tones available on your phone. Find and select the MP3 audio that you previously downloaded with the Messenger ringtone. After you select them, save your changes and you’re done.

What is MSN Messenger and who uses it?

As we mentioned earlier, MSN Messenger was an instant messaging program created in 1999 by Microsoft and discontinued in 2005 due to its replacement by Windows Live Messenger, which it was later replaced by what is now Skype.

This program was used by anyone who wanted to be in direct and instant contact with close people or colleagues whether outside of school or work.

