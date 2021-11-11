how to gain experience fast and get super roulettes in an unlimited and effortless way

To get the most out of Forza Horizon 5, we want to level up not only our character, but also the experience of each car to obtain different levels of mastery. And while the process is natural from gaining experience simply by running, there are ways to speed it up noticeably and effortlessly.

All Forza Horizons have tricks about it and this time you will need to cover very few requirements to start gaining experience like crazy. Attentive.

How to quickly gain experience in FH5





As you will know if you are a regular in the Xbox Game Studios saga, experience is gained by performing a series of actions, multiplying the marker if you are chaining them: recklessly driving in the opposite lane, going at high speed, making spectacular skids, destroying part of the circle, passing very close to the rest of the vehicles … It all adds up to a greater or lesser extent.

Hence, the ideal place for this kind of situation is always a long circuit, such as an airport. Or for the case that places us, the Forza Horizon 5 main highway, from Baja California to almost the other end of the map. You have many kilometers with easy curves and a lot of traffic to avoid, so it is ideal to go at high speed chaining combos without messing up.

You can do it at more than 200 km / h, but where you will notice the difference is when you overcome the 350 km / h barrier. And you will have more guarantees, of course, by unlocking some passive skills of mastery (they vary between each car, eye), such as when not destroying the combo with a collision or increasing the percentage of value of the global count. The more help we have, the better.



If you do it without help and at less speed, the score to multiply will be much lower.

With all this, it is just a matter of going from one end of the highway to another without doing practically anything, except dodging the rest of the vehicles. You skid at the end and start over. A) Yes until the multiplier is x5 and you have more than 100,000 points. Because at this point you will no longer be able to achieve more than 10 mastery points in one sitting. So stop, collect the experience and start over.

If you try it without help and much less speed, you can get a score higher than 75,000 points. But there is a difference compared to 500,000 …

And for the unlimited super roulette? While doing this method to quickly and easily upload experience will already have several spins of the roulette, there is a trick to get unlimited spins (based on repeating the combo, of course) of the super roulette (three wheels at once, let’s go) using the 2020 Toyota Supra GR. A racing car that costs only 55,000 credits and has a very special mastery.





Yes, you have a mastery where you will get a special roulette instantly. And you will only need 7 points to get there: “False modesty”, which is the first and earns you 3,000 experience points; “Catapult”, which only needs one point, unlike “Untouchable” just above the first; and finally “??? Profit!”, Which is what gives you a super roulette. Easy right?

After purchasing that mastery and redeeming the award, buy another 2020 Toyota Supra GR again and repeat the process. So until you have no Mastery Points available. Then go back to the first point to earn more experience points. Repeat it as many times as you want, which is unlimited.

