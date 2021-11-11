How much will the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have to pay for breaking COVID-19 protocols?

Black Friday is approaching in the United States and the Packers along with Aaron Rodgers will have to cut back on their purchases because justice caught up with them. The NFL issued the fines for breaking COVID-19 protocols to both the franchise and the QB and another player.

Following an investigation that began after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL found some irregularities within the Packers and anti-virus protocolsIn addition to the team, there were two players who were also fined.

Aaron Rodgers, who was the initiator of the entire investigation, was one of those fined by the NFL and receiver Allen Lazard is the second player fined, according to information from Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network on Tuesday, November 9.

Tom Pelissero, also of the NFL Network, reported that The Packers were notified that in case of repeated offenses in terms of breaking the COVID-19 protocols, the penalties will be higher, so in Green Bay they will be well checked.

How much was the fine for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers?

Well, let’s go to the numbers, which is what we are all interested in and more on dates to buy many gifts for all. The Packers were fined $ 300,000, which has been almost 6 million 182 thousand 670 Mexican pesos. A hard blow to the wallet.

But there the thing did not end because the NFL was dedicated to handing out fines left and right. The next one on the list that you will have to pay a few dollars is Aaron Rodgers, who was not as much as the Packers, but will have to pay $ 14,650, about 342 thousand 938 pesos, a few changes of clothes on this Good End.

Allen Lazard, the other name on the ticket list, took the same amount as Aaron RodgersAlthough the receiver does not make as much money as his quarterback, so he will have to reduce the amount spent on Christmas gifts a bit.