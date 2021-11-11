How did Julián Araujo choose El Tri over the US?

A few weeks ago Julian Araujo, defense of Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, made the decision to make your change to FIFA to play with the Mexican team, T-shirt that he wore since he was a child because his parents are from Zacatecas and Guanajuato and both they instilled in him a love for the Tricolor, even though that him representative of the Stars and Stripes was the first to notice him.

“With the green we have already seen it many times because he always wore it. Julián left home at the age of 16 and has made his decisions and matured very soon, he has gone his own way and we only support him“Said his father Jorge Araujo, who came to the United States at the age of 15 looking for the american dream.

“He spoke to me three times in one day, He told me that he wanted to go to Mexico and I just told him that he would decide it alone I explained to him that the fans in Mexico are very demanding and he only told me that he was prepared for everything, that iba to put more than 100 percent to please people and do my job and represent the country with dignity ”.

His mom, Guadalupe Araujo, recalled that the stage of finding the decision on which country to represent it was a complicated process for Julián, similar to the one that lived when had to decline an offer to go to Barcelona to try just when Guillermo Barros Schelotto, former technician of the Galaxy He told him that he had him contemplated for the first team.

“It’s hard to believe, everything settled down. Before Dennis Te Kloese arrived, he was invited to go to La Masía de Barcelona and he had to carry a letter from the Galaxy and they didn’t give it to him and in Galaxy they explained to him the plan they had for him with the Barros Schelotto twins that they promoted him to the first team, ”recalled the footballer’s mother.

“That process was very difficult, more than we imagined. He was in that situation when he was going to go to Barcelona and that decision like this was made by himself ”.

Yes OK Gerardo Martino did not consider it to be in the convocation of the Tricolor for the FIFA date in which Mexico will face the United States and Canada, the strategist already has him in his sights and looks forward to giving you your first call in the game friendly next December 8 against chili in the city of Austin, Texas.

Chivas fan by family tradition

The family Araujo She is a soccer fan and that was instilled in her from childhood to Julian, who continued a family tradition of being a follower of the Flock, despite the fact that his father, George, it’s a faithful fan of Cruz Azul.

“The whole family has always watched Mexican soccer, of Europe almost no, but the games of the league and of the selections of Mexico and the United States yes. In the family there are all teams, as a child he wore the Chivas shirt more because his uncles convinced him”.