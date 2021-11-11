Hospital Angeles Health System takes off and brings the best of private medicine to Mexico

Vimal Kumar
Since last November 1, the Comprehensive Health System called Hospital Angeles Health System took off, with which it will provide maximum well-being to each of its patients and their families.

According to Lic. Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Angeles and owner of Hospital Angeles Health System, this new Comprehensive Health System is supported by 4 pillars:

