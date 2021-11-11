Hospital Angeles Health System takes off and brings the best of private medicine to Mexico

Since last November 1, the Comprehensive Health System called Hospital Angeles Health System took off, with which it will provide maximum well-being to each of its patients and their families.

According to Lic. Olegario Vázquez Aldir, CEO of Grupo Empresarial Angeles and owner of Hospital Angeles Health System, this new Comprehensive Health System is supported by 4 pillars:

Coverage of new spaces.

With the expansion of five hospitals in Mexico City, as well as the creation of two new hospitals, one in the south of Mexico City and another in Querétaro, they will take care of the health of more Mexicans.

A step forward in technology

Now Hospital Angeles Health System has the Da Vinci Robot in robotic surgery centers, allowing them to perform complex interventions more precisely and less invasively.

Likewise, they detect diseases with more precision thanks to the VEREOS PET-CT scanner, which is an excellent less invasive alternative to detect diseases with greater precision.

They also have the O-ARM device: it is the most advanced equipment that provides images in 2 and 3 dimensions, as well as images in real time during surgical interventions, which constitutes a great advance for the health of your patients.

Digitization for greater well-being

Hospital Angeles will be innovating with the digitization of a single integrated file for patients, which will contain all their medical history, so that any specialist in the network can consult it at any time.

Added to this digitization of medical records is the implementation of the Angeles Clínico and Angeles Digital applications, designed to provide a fast, friendly and safe service to patients.

And finally the new Telemedicine by Ever Health service, the easiest way to have a medical consultation without having to travel.

The most humane health personnel.

The most prepared specialists in the country, as well as the nurses, and each of the Angeles staff members, will, as always, provide the most attentive service so that all patients and their families have a warm experience.

In this way, Hospital Angeles Health System is heading towards a new mission: Take the private health of Mexico to a place never before discovered, through the first Comprehensive Private Health System in the country that is summarized in an innovative concept aimed at providing the maximum well-being to each patient and their families.