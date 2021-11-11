Here’s what Nicole Kidman looks like as Lucile Ball in the Being the Ricardos trailer

The biopic about Lucille Ball and her relationship with her husband, Desi Arnaz, caused controversy since its genesis, when it was revealed that the actress chosen to star Being the Ricardos It was the Australian Nicole Kidman. The same thing happened when actor Javier Bardem was offered the role of Arnaz.

This Wednesday it was unveiled a new trailer for the film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, whose last production was the Oscar nominee The Chicago 7 trial, and in this one can glimpse, albeit briefly, some features of the actors’ interpretation.

In the preview you see the conflicts that arise between the iconic comedian and her husband on the set of the sitcom that was a milestone on TV: I love lucy, broadcast by CBS between 1951 and 1957.

From his looks to his voice, Kidman seems having captured the essence from Ball, but the trailer is too succinct to be speculative. The film, after a tour of commercial theaters starting on December 10 of this year, It will be released on the 21st of the same month on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Kidman, the right actress for this project?

When it became known that the Oscar winner was going to impersonate Ball, many questioned this decision, arguing that the actress has no comedy skills. In the case of Bardem, it was established as a debate that, being a Spanish artist, he could not play Arnaz, a Cuban musician who put himself in the shoes of Ricky Ricardo on the program.

The controversy was so great that Lucie Arnaz, daughter of the couple, went out on her Facebook account to defend Kidman’s choice and to tell how the film would be approached.

“It’s the story of the two of them, how they met, what went well with the show and what went wrong, their relationship and love story. Sorkin centered the plot in a week of filming of I love lucy which included meetings and rehearsals, and He did a wonderful job bringing these characters to life. It is a clipping of their trajectories and not the complete story. It is not a biopic that goes from the cradle to the grave. It is a two-hour film about these two people and some of the extraordinary experiences they shared, ”shared the actors’ daughter, who always supported Kidman’s choice, even when it was common knowledge that the actress from Will & Grace, Debra Messing, was the favorite of the audience.

Aaron Sorkin and his look at the film

In an exclusive interview with The nation in April, following Oscar nominations for The Chicago 7 trial Sorkin advanced how your new production was structured biographical, genre in which he has been working as a director since Apuesta maestra in 2017.

“Regarding biopics, something strange happens to me: I don’t necessarily feel comfortable in the genre, what happens to me is that I try to get away from the biopic that is structured in a traditional way, as we were talking about Steve Jobs. I don’t like to write thinking ‘and now this happens, and then this happened, and so on, and so on.’ I’m not interested in that sequence at all. As to Being the Ricardos, I wanted to focus on a week of filming of I love lucy, in the script readings, and in all the tension that was in the environment, “he revealed to this medium.

Being the Ricardos has the performances by JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg, and has as cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, a regular collaborator with David Fincher, with whom Sorkin worked on the film’s script. Social network.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!