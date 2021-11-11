He wrapped up a small Santos fan insulted by the fans

The technical commission and some players of the brazilian team, among them Neymar, sympathized with a fan of the Saints 9-year-old who was rebuked by others amateurs of the club for asking for the T shirt to a footballer rival.

“We have invited him so that he can be here with us because, as parents and people, we have the obligation to be educators, to set an example,” said the coach of the Canarinha, Tite, at a press conference this Wednesday, in Sao Paulo.

Your technical assistant, Cesar SampaioHe was even moved by showing solidarity with the young man and remembering that he was formed by the values ​​that sport transmitted to him because his parents were working all day.

The incident occurred last Sunday in the Caldeira Urban Stadium, moments after Santos was defeated 0-2 by their patio rival, the Palmeiras, for him Brazilian Championship.

At the end of that meeting, Bruno do Nascimento he asked the goalkeeper for the shirt Jailson, of the Palmeiras, a gesture that provoked the ire of others amateurs Santistas, who began to rebuke him along with his father, who was even attacked, according to local media.

The matter had such repercussions that two days later the 9-year-old boy, who plays in the inferior categories del Santos, shared a video on his social networks in which he apologized for having requested and received the elastic of the goalkeeper rival.

“Sorry if someone was offended because I grabbed Jailson’s shirt, I really like him. I’m not from Palmeire. I really like him Jailson“, lament.

From there, different clubs and Brazilian players have mobilized to support the boy, including Neymar, who is concentrated with the national team to face Colombia and Argentina for the qualifiers for him Qatar World Cup 2022.

