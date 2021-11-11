He would face ‘Tuca’ harsh punishment

Mexico City- Ricardo Ferretti and whoever is linked to football regulated by FIFA will have to adapt their behavior in order not to show attitudes against the values ​​by which the organism watches over.

There is no longer a pretext. The International Federation of Football Association has worked under the line of zero tolerance to any form of racism and discrimination, so its Confederations, Federations and other affiliates must respond to its ideology.

In 2016, FIFA drew up its plan “2.0, The future of football” where it was urgent, among other issues, to strengthen the fight against racist and discriminatory acts.

“FIFA plays an active role in promoting sport as an instrument for social development, the fight against racism and discrimination in all its forms,” ​​the plan reads.

Since then, the governing body has placed emphasis on the Federations to end these practices inside and outside the stadiums, for which the FMF Disciplinary Commission must penalize Ferretti for his statements after the Tigres vs. FC Juárez, according to the Disciplinary Code of FIFA and that of the Mexican Federation itself.

The explanations of the Bravos DT regarding not being updated on social networks or that he commented jokingly, do not give an escape to the new social responsibility that FIFA proclaims.

But the “Tuca” could be cheap. According to the Disciplinary Code of the governing body of world football itself, anyone who violates the integrity of a person using discriminatory words in their competitions will be entitled to 10 suspension matches, while in the FMF Regulations, the punishment decreases to one minimum of 3 matches and a fine of 5,600 UMAs, which would be equivalent to 501 thousand 872 pesos.

FIFA’s message is resounding. On November 1, it punished nine Federations for discriminatory acts by their fans in stadiums, so the FMF Disciplinary Commission could, in the Ferretti case, catch up with the governing body.

Punishment won’t do

Although FIFA proposes to punish anyone who makes homophobic comments, psychology recommends otherwise.

The personality and environment in which Ricardo Ferretti was raised made words like “fag” and “old” not offensive from his point of view, so it is very unlikely that “Tuca” will change his way of being by the harsher the sanction, explained the Master in Psychology, José Manuel Vargas.

“This does not have to do with lack of respect, empathy or tolerance towards others, but rather has to do with how the person is and how his brain is wired. It can be modulated or repressed a bit, but deep down it will remain the same person.

“We lose sight of the fact that he was educated under other rules and another type of context, when this type of insults did not offend people,” the expert considered.

Punishing that freedom of expression, said José Manuel Vargas, can radicalize the position of Ferretti and the people who share his point of view.

“El ‘Tuca’ has the right to express himself, if we like or do not like what he says, it is another song, we can criticize what he says, but not take the right to want to censor him.

“In terms of psychology, punishment does not work, it increases the probability that the behavior will happen, the reward is more functional. We must recognize the efforts of individuals to respect others,” he stressed.