HBO Max Releases November 2021 Movie and Series Premieres That You Just Can’t Miss.

This month comes the most outstanding premiere of science fiction cinema: Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s film will hit the platform about 35 days after its theatrical release. Another must-see movie is The Mafia Saints, mainly if you are a fan of the series The Sopranos and you want to know the origin of Tony Soprano.

Also, new episodes of the series arrive where the singer Selena Gómez and the influencer JuanPa Zurita give you the best culinary tips to cook like the experts. Likewise, comes part 2 of Gossip Girl; the premiere of the comic series The Sex Lives of College Girls; and the premiere of the anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

HBO Max Mexico: premieres for November 2021

Find out the release dates of the productions that arrive on the platform in November and remember to visit this list that we will update continuously. You should know that HBO Max confirms and announces more premieres each week, so let’s go to the confirmed premieres.

Premiere Movies on HBO Max

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Magic Mode

Premiere: November 4

A special gift to enjoy the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series with unique scenes, curiosities, trivia, cinematic secrets and memorable moments of this group of inseparable heroes and friends: Harry, Ron and Hermione.

This epic fan-only edition features testimonials from Chris Columbus and deleted scenes to revive the magical world created in the JK Rowling book series.

The Mafia Saints

Premiere: November 5

The original title of this film is The Many Saints of Newark, This is the prequel to the series The Sopranos that follows the ups and downs of the DiMeo crime family throughout the 60s and 70s. Throughout the chapters it reviews the origin of the great Tony Soprano in his adolescence, so you will discover the events and situations that led to Tony Soprano to run his own empire.

Dune

Premiere: November 25 (tentative)

Follow the mythical and emotional adventure of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a bright, talented young man with a destiny beyond his comprehension.

When you travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to guarantee the future of your family and your people, you will encounter the malevolent forces of the Harkonnen, because the planet Arrakis is the exclusive provider of the most valuable resource that exists – the spice It is a product capable of unlocking the greatest potential of humanity.

Batman: Dragon Soul

The DC animated movie takes Buce Wayne back to the 1970s. The Dark Knight is training with a master sensei, so you will see him form in the fires of the discipline of martial arts, along with others. elite students. The group must fight against monsters from beyond.

Bruce Timm’s revamped animation is a genuine attempt to create a great animated adaptation and is directed by Sam Liu, the genius behind Batman: The Killing Joke and Reign of the Supermen.

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters

Batman, Robin, and Batgirl must stick together after receiving mysterious invitations, even if Gotham City’s most dangerous villains want to tear them apart. The movie of LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters (by its original title) is one of the newest animated adventures and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and the LEGO Group.

A star Is Born

Currently, you can already see the movie that starred Barbra Streisand in the role of Esther Hoffman, in which you can see the self-destruction process of her husband John Norman, played by Kris Kristofferson.

Here is the trailer for the new version of this dramatic story, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Both with impressive musical performances.

Series premiere on HBO Max

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

Premiere: November 1

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unusual group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.

They don’t want to see us

Premiere: November 9

This police drama is a Chilean production that is inspired by real events. This first season is made up of eight forceful episodes about the world of child protection, the violation of the rights of children and young people at social risk.

Cata, a 14-year-old girl, dies in strange circumstances at the Casita Feliz home for minors. So a lawyer, Paola, will discover a myriad of irregularities, errors and horrors that are hidden in this residence and throughout the child protection system.

Juanpa + Chef

Premiere: November 11

JuanPa Zurita’s series that will surprise you if you are a fan of his insight and personality, because now you can enjoy the six episodes in which the influencer is preparing to prepare delicious unique dishes. From the hand of renowned chefs, Juanpa opens the doors of his kitchen to offer useful culinary advice and learn to cook like an expert.

The six chefs who will be accompanying JuanPa in this program are: Poncho Cadena, Toño de Livier, Paulina Abascal, Adrián Herrera, Alejandra Rivas and Daniela Soto Inés. Here is the trailer of the new series by Juan Pablo Zurita:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Premiere: November 13

The original co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim is one of the Alcon Entertainment projects coming to the platform for all anime fans. It has 13 episodes and follows the events that occurred 13 years after the original film of Blade runner by Riddley Scott in 1982, and 15 years before Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve in 2017.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Premiere: November 18

Follow four college roommates and their ups and downs as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bunch of contradictions and hormones; These girls are equally adorable and infuriating as they live their free new lives on campus.

The comedy Max Original will premiere the first two episodes exclusively on the Warner Media platform. It has 10 episodes so it will continue with new installments until December 9. Here we tell you more about the complete cast of the series.

Gossip girl, Part 2

Premiere: November 25

New episodes of the return of Gossip girl. You will learn much more about the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite and how much social media has changed. If you were intrigued by Julien, Zoya, Max, Audrey, Aki, Obie, Luna La, and Monet’s relationships, you can’t miss out on everything that comes with the Upper East Side private school.

Selena + Chef, Season 3

Things are about to get spicy. Prepare the ovens with Selena Gómez for the new season of Selena + Chef, here we leave you the preview of the third season of Show cuisine starred by the American singer, actress and songwriter.

Young justice – Season 4

DC’s teenage superheroes grow up in an animated world of superpowers, supervillains, and super-secrets. The team faces its greatest challenge.

Love life – Season 2

Premiere: November 2

Anna Kendrick stars in this romantic comedy that follows a young New Yorker in search of the ideal partner for her. Each episode tells the tangled tale of Darby’s love affairs.

Legacies – Season 4

The legacy of the heroes and villains of The vampire diaries and The Originals continues the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School.

Ninjin

While touring the village on his journey to become a powerful ninja, Ninjin embarks on troublesome adventures that put his friendship with Akai and Flink at risk.

Teen Titans Go!, Season 6

The sixth installment of the fun animated series is now available. Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures that show what life is really like for a teenage superhero.

My House, My Destiny

From director Cagri Bayrak comes a modern fairy tale based on a true story about Zeynep, a girl whose life is completely changed when she is torn between the family in which she was born and the one that fate threw in her path.

Doctor Miracle

Ali, a doctor suffering from an autistic disorder starts working in a hospital in Istanbul. Overcoming the prejudices of patients and colleagues, Ali will find a family capable of appreciating the value of his special abilities.

Poor boyfriend

Santiago becomes an Internet sensation when a video of the moment his girlfriend leaves him planted at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, it will be the coveted prize in a contest in which a boyfriend is raffled off.

Doom Patrol, Season 3

The mission that Cyborg and the group of DC superheroes must solve continues in the third installment of this successful Max Original series, which is about to premiere its last episodes. Find out all about Doom patrol, the series starring: Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and more talented actors.

Premiere Documentaries on HBO Max

Cobain: Montage of Heck

Premiere: November 2

From acclaimed director Brett Morgen, HBO Max premieres the first fully licensed documentary of the iconic bandleader from grunge American, Nirvana. The film from HBO Documentary Films and Universal Pictures shows the vision of an artist who longed to be the center of attention and premieres scenes from some Nirvana performances, home movies, illustrations and previously unreleased songs.