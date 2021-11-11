has its highest depreciation in almost 9 months – El Financiero

The peso had its biggest loss against the interbank dollar on Wednesday since February 25.

The dollar was sold at the close of the session at 20.6071 pesos, a depreciation for the national currency of 1.39 percent, according to data from Banco de México (Banxico).

The loss was mainly due to the strengthening of the dollar against emerging currencies after the inflation data in the United States for October.

The indicator in that country reached a 6.2 percent annual rate last month, its highest level in 31 years, pressured by a general increase in energy prices, the intensification of bottlenecks in the supply chain and a increased rents.

“The dollar starts the session by recovering against its main pairs after the fall of the last three days, with investors reacting in favor of the US currency after knowing the inflation data for October of the US,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of Monex economic analysis, in a report.

“For its part, the peso is depreciating, along with its Latin American peers, given the rise in US inflation that threatens a more accelerated withdrawal of monetary stimuli from the main central banks,” he added.

Meanwhile, Banco Base analysts stated that the markets show a greater perception of risk due to global inflationary pressures, which could increase with the winter season.

The exchange rate touched a minimum of 20.3112 and a maximum of 20.6191 pesos per dollar.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 21.09 units, according to Citibanamex data.

The Bloomberg index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, registers an increase of 0.81 percent to 1,167.87 points.

After the Mexican peso, the most depreciated currencies were the Japanese yen with 0.80 percent, the Swiss franc with 0.70 percent, the South Korean won with 0.48 percent and the Indian rupee with 0.47 percent.