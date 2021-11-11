Harry Potter turns 20: the transphobic controversies that surrounded JK Rowling | Was questioned by actors

This Thursday it is re-released Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the film based on the adventures of the young wizard created by the English writer JK Rowling. Twenty years after the release of the film that garnered millions of fans around the world, the author of the saga -who works on the scripts of the prequels, Fantastic Animals– has been harshly criticized for her transodying comments.

Last year, the writer shared an opinion piece on her Twitter account that proposed the need for a more equitable world for people who menstruate. “‘Menstruating people’? she questioned. I’m sure there was a word for those people “.

Despite the fact that users of the social network reminded him that there are trans men who menstruate, Rowling kept tweeting in defense of biology and against self-perceived gender identity. “If sex is not real, then there is no attraction between people of the same sex. If sex is not real, the reality lived by women is globally erased – he argued -. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex makes it impossible for many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. I don’t hate telling the truth ”.

But the author of Harry Potter and the saga The Cormoran Strike did not stop there and decided to publish an essay on his personal website in which he said that he decided to comment on the issue after having read that the Scottish government planned to carry out a reform from which people would be able to define their gender according to self-perception – as is the case in Argentina – and without the need to take hormones or operate.

This change in the laws, Rowling added, reminded her of “sexual abuse that I suffered in my twenties” and for that reason she could not contain her “anger and disappointment about the way my government is playing with the safety of girls and boys. women”.

Movie and theater actors The Cursed Legaldo as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redymane, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, and Noma Dumezweni they spoke out publicly in favor of the rights of trans people.

Rowling’s comments were also criticized by Kerry Kennedy, a member of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, who said that the writer “diminished the identity” of trans people. For that reason, the author of the young wizard saga decided to return the Ripple of Hope award that the organization had awarded her in 2019.