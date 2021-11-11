Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​What Happened to the Child Actors?

1. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter). By starring in the boy wizard saga, he was leading the race to maintain stardom. It seemed that he was going to do quite well, as he has participated in titles such as The woman in black, and suddenly you or Now you see me 2, and triumphed with “Equus” in the theater. But other of his works, like Swiss army man or Victor frankenstein they have failed. He had problems with alcohol, because of his early fame, but luckily he has overcome them, and he has just shot The lost city, along with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

2. Emma Watson (Hermione Granger). Of all the chick of Harry Potter has achieved the most brilliant and recognized career, with titles like My Week with Marilyn, The Bling Ring, Noah and Beauty and the Beast. However, after giving life to Meg, one of the protagonists of Little women, announced that she was retiring from acting, at least for the time being, and has suggested that in the future she could dedicate herself to being behind the cameras, as a filmmaker or cinematographer. She keeps busy as a feminist and human rights activist.

3. Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). He has struggled to disengage himself as a red-haired friend of Harry Potter and has appeared in titles such as Lost in the snow and the series Sick leave. Triumph as one of the protagonists of Servant, the Apple TV series created by M. Night Shyamalan. Martin Scorsese, who knows something about actors, declared in 2010 that he was as talented as Leonardo DiCaprio. He expressed his desire to work with him, although he has not yet recruited him.

4. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). Who would have guessed that Harry Potter’s archenemy was going to carve out a promising career as a performer. He stood out as Lucius, the novice and plugged legionary who accompanied Joseph Fiennes in Risen, and I work as a regular secondary in the series The Flash. He does not stop rolling titles like Burial, who has starred with Abigail Breslin. Everything indicates that he will become one of the great stars of British cinema in the coming years. He gave fans of the Harry Potter saga a scare when he collapsed during the Ryder Cup golf competition, in which he participated with other stars, but he has recovered quickly.

5. James Phelps and Oliver Phelps (Twins Fred and George Weasley). They were already passionate about Harry Potter when they had to pass six selection tests. They were fifteen years old, and after being chosen they participated in the eight films of the series. They have grown a lot – now they are 1.91 – and apart from dedicating themselves to golf, their great passion, they continue to try their luck as actors. They appear together in a cameo in Last night in Soho, and they will star Own worst enemy, written and directed by the unknown Philip Pugh.

6. Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley). He went to the casting because his brother, a reader of the books, told him that he reminded him of Ginny. He gave life to the little one of the Weasley brothers from harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2001. At that time the last book in the saga had not been published, where it is revealed that she has just become the wife of the boy wizard protagonist. She has continued to try her luck as an actress without much fortune, with titles that have gone unnoticed. He just starred in the romantic comedy Those Who Wander, but it could be something to talk about in the future, since she has founded her own production company and lavishes herself as a scriptwriter and director of shorts.

7. Harry Melling (the twisted cousin Dudley Dursley). He was 10 years old when he first incarnated the character. Later he has had important roles in the theater and in titles such as Z, the lost city and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He recently emerged as Kentucky chess player Harry Beltik, in the miniseries Lady’s Gambit.

8. Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood). JK Rowling He considered her one of his favorites, and assures that of all the child actors she was “the one that has had the greatest influence on what I later wrote about her character. He got into my head and I even listened to his voice when I wrote about Luna ”. As an actress she has not achieved much success in recent years, although she has appeared in numerous shorts and in the series Mute witness. But he has been very successful in spreading how he managed to overcome anorexia, especially with his book “Why the Body Bind is My Nightmare”, and has participated in the English version of the television program “Dancing With the Stars”.

9. Joshua Herdman (Gregory Gouyle). Draco Malfoy’s right hand still has the same bad boy face. But he is no longer dedicated to acting, but has become a successful mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. He has accumulated victories and apparently has a very promising future in this sporting discipline. Sometimes he returns to the cinema, with small roles in titles such as Robin Hood. Outlaw, hero, legend.

10. Devon Murray (Seamus Finnigan). Unlike his peers, he already had experience as an actor before the saga, as he gave life to the character of Robert Carlyle as a child in Angela’s ashes. After playing Seamus Finnegan, one of Harry Potter’s friends, in the franchise, the young Irishman dropped out of acting entirely. Now he is dedicated to horse riding, and has won several tournaments in his country.

11. Stanislav Ianevski (Viktor Krum). He was chosen from among six hundred applicants to play Quidditch star Viktor Krum. He remains dedicated to acting, as he has participated in Endurance, along with Michael Sheen, and starred in series and feature films in Bulgaria, his native country.

12. Shirley Henderson (Myrtle La Llorona). She already had an enormous experience when she played the young woman murdered in the bathrooms on the second floor of Hogwarts, whose ghost remains in that place. He had participated in titles such as Trainspotting, and after the end of the franchise he has shot at a good pace, as for example he appears lending his voice to Babu Frik, a creature of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

