Hamilton will be penalized in Brazil for engine changes

Lewis Hamilton will suffer the penalty of five places because he will change the internal combustion engine of his Mercedes car during the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix that will take place on November 14 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, according to various reports specialized media

The above remains to be made official by the German team, but was initially reported by Motorsport.com and later by other media.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

This would mean that the seven-time F1 champion will have to start five positions behind where he finished on Saturday after the Sprint race, the novel format established by the category in 2021 as a new qualifying method, which awards points and defines the grid. Sunday.

Each car is entitled to the free use of three complete engines, but the use of a fourth or more elements that make up the power unit is penalized. In the case of Hamilton, he had already used a fourth internal combustion engine and took 10 penalty places in Turkey, but a fault detected in Mexico will cause him to use a fifth element in the season, which according to the regulations already only penalizes with five places .

This puts the Englishman in a difficult position for his aspirations to fight for the drivers’ title, even more so now that he is 19 points behind the leader, Max Verstappen, of Red Bull.