Hamilton to face grid penalty at 2021 Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton will re-start a crucial racing weekend in a difficult position as he will penalize on the grid at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix following a new decision by Mercedes regarding the internal combustion engine of the power unit.

The Briton, who already suffered a setback in the Turkish GP, he will have to change his internal combustion engine again for race 19 of the championship.

But unlike what happened in Istanbul, where the seven-time world champion suffered a 10-position penalty, now it will be different. The regulation establishes that the first excess of the limit of the seven components of the power unit merits a sanction of 10 places, but the subsequent replacements will only grant five punishment positions.

Should Hamilton win Saturday’s sprint race, Hamilton will start sixth.

The sanction comes at a time when Hamilton has lost 19 points compared to Max Verstappen in the fight for the drivers’ championship, who arrives after a resounding victory in Mexico at a track like Interlagos where the bet will be in favor of Red Bull.

This drawback is the latest in a long list of engine reliability problems that have plagued Mercedes this year. The team, who believed they had solved some of the problems by arriving in Mexico City, were not sure they could finish the season without having to fit new components on their driver’s power unit. Valtteri Bottas has had engine changes and penalties in three of the last five races.