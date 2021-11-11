Halo Infinite tells us what his battle pass will be like, which has a unique feature compared to the rest

From 343 Industries they have also detailed the temporary events that will come to PC and Xbox.

Less than a month before its launch, each day that passes we know more details about Halo Infinite. The Microsoft exclusive for PC and Xbox has had a notable graphic change thanks to the extra year that the studio has had to polish it, and now it is time to prepare for its premiere. They are doing it on a promotional level, even with short films, but also through the media.

Speaking to IGN this past week, some developers of 343 Industries have discussed their plans with him battle pass which will have the title. This will be different from the models that we know, or at least with respect to the most widespread, since it will have a special characteristic: it will not expire when we advance into the season.

Jerry Hook, Design Director, and Chris Blohm, Lead Progression Designer, have commented that We can only have one active battle pass at a time, but both the free and paid Battle Pass will always be available. We can purchase those corresponding to old seasons and continue to unlock content.

The season pass that has been shown in the pre-launch test sessions is not representative of the one we will have from day one. We will start with one focused on Halo Reach that will carry the title Heroes of Reach, where we will access the first armor core that we can customize with its different parts.

There will be no loot boxes or randomnessTo advance, we will have to complete weekly challenges, and there will be no loot boxes or randomness. The talk also addressed other issues related to multiplayer, such as the temporary events, which will be available for two weeks and include their own unlockables.

Halo Infinite is coming to PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One next December 8, in addition to being able to be enjoyed from day one with Xbox Game Pass, if we are subscribed to the service. In 3DJuegos we asked you at the time about what you thought about the facelift that they have given the game, with a large majority responding positively to the question.

