Gullit Peña will accept retirement when he no longer has the level to play

Carlos “Gullit” Peña He has not yet thought about retiring from professional football, although he has not completely ruled it out at 31 years old and after being the important player in the Antigua GFC of Guatemala, the midfielder has the illusion of saying goodbye to the fields with León.

This was revealed in an interview with the program The Emerald Lair where he spoke about his experience in Guatemalan soccer and the current Opening Tournament 2021 where it adds 599 minutes in nine games played.

“I consider myself a sincere person. The moment I see that I no longer give in the sense of condition because generations come very well, at that moment I will play but in the shell to continue having fun. I play for fun but I know that I have to do it responsibly and you have to give in to the clubs where you are”, He expressed.

“I have invested since I was 21 years old when a person approached me to take out insurance of all kinds. Thank God I know what it is to come from below and when I have 5 pesos, 3 are for something and the rest to indulge. They know that my dream is with Leon. But as I have commented, if here in Antigua GFC I no longer give more, I will retire with Antigua, but I would like it to go with León”.

Gullit Peña arrived as a reinforcement to this Central American league from the hand of the Mexican coach Roberto Montoya, who trusts him Gullit to such a degree that he has been awarded the captain’s badge. Of course, the results have accompanied them because they currently add 41 points and have the ticket to the final classification for the title.

“I feel happy here in Antigua Guatemala. We have an excellent coaching staff, the team is very good and we are very happy. We go first and what matters to me is the championship as it happened in Lion. Roberto Montoya He is a great person, he is well studied and he is doing things well, he knows football from Guatemala”, He said and spoke of the League.

The Guatemalan League has potential

Gullit He explained that it is a football with potential but it requires investment in many aspects, even for transportation because six-hour trips are made.

“First you have to be honest, it offers a job opportunity. Football is growing a lot Guatemala, there are many footballers. On the fields you cannot play so fast because of the type of field, but having good fields, which are already investing in that, can be a faster football ”, he pointed out.

“Everything is just growing here. The Mexican coaches are giving a bonus to the National League, the players who have come have also raised the level and the managers are realizing that they must invest more in the facilities, courts and transport because here it is to throw themselves up to six hours on the same day, there are fields that are not so suitable for playing soccer. The managers demand, but they are also realizing that they have to give us arms so that soccer in Guatemala continues to grow”.