Guillermo Ochoa named the goalkeepers who could relieve him in the Tricolor (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Although his style has not been to the liking of a sector of fans of the Mexican National Team, the legacy of Guillermo Ochoa is undeniable. With a prolific career in Mexico and European leagues, the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America is shaping up to become the starter for the Qatar 2022 World Cup; however, their age begins to be a factor in considering retirement in the medium term. Considering the possibility, Memo He mentioned the characters who could relieve him in the position of the Tricolor.

During an interview conducted by Aztec Sports, the Jalisco footballer was questioned about the prospects he considers with enough qualities to take his place. Although he did not mention a particular player, if he considered the possibility with names of footballers who play in Liga MX. He even mentioned two promises of the sporting rivals of the club that saw him debut in the First Division.

“There are people with talent and ability. In the Olympics I had to work with Luis Malagón and Sebastián Jurado. I also know Gudiño, who has done things well, is Acevedo de Santos, who has to consolidate in the First Division and is doing it in a very good way. I wouldn’t want to omit anyone, but there is talent and historically Mexico has generated great goalkeepers“, he pointed.

Memo Ochoa considered that Luis Malagón has the qualities to defend the goal of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Instagram / @ angelmalagonv

After having had conflicts with Ricardo Osorio due to the rotations he made in the starting box in the 2018 World Cup, Memo returned to take over the titular position with the arrival of Gerardo Tata Martino. His immovable figure has been maintained before the constant rotation of second and third goalkeepers. In the last calls, in the third they have accompanied him Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and even Jonathan Orozco, although they are also in the maturity of their careers.

Of the players he mentioned, those who have had the most relevance in recent times are Luis Malagón, followed by Sebastián Jurado. Necaxa’s starting goalkeeper was a fundamental piece for Mexico to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in the Concacaf Under-23 tournament. However, with the injury he suffered in the elbow during the meeting with the United States, he gave the baton to the substitute for Cruz Azul, who also looked like the one in charge of defending the networks of the late Veracruz.

Although its relevance seems prominent compared to the other pair of candidates nominated by Ochoa, it is worth mentioning the trajectory that the goalkeeper of the Chivas of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara had in Europe. And is that Raúl Gudiño had a stint in Portuguese football in his early years as a professional. He became a goalkeeper in the FC Porto B, as well as Apoel FC, although he returned to Las Chivas to be the protagonist; however, his performance has been irregular and his participation was rotated with that of José Antonio Rodríguez.

Carlos Acevedo has also earned the preference of Guillermo Ochoa (Photo: Twitter @ guerrerosSL)

For its part, Carlos Acevedo has been one of the greatest revelations in Mexican soccer. Although at some point he was fired from the team due to his physical condition, Oswaldo Sánchez came to defend him so that he would remain in the ranks. In this way, it was one of the fundamentals for Santos will play the end of Guard1anes 2021. Although he did not manage to be crowned, he made his way among the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer.

While the generational change comes to him, Guillermo Ochoa is responsible for qualifying Mexico for the Qatar World Cup. For this, the Tricolor must maintain the leadership and obtain the three points against the United States, on November 12, as well as Canada on Tuesday 16, in a couple of matches that look like the most complicated in the final Octagonal of the Concacaf.

KEEP READING:

Video: F1 driver was thrown out of a CDMX club after altercation

Why La Volpe blamed Gonzalo Pineda for the goal of Maxi Rodríguez Germany 2006

Cuauhtémoc Blanco or Landon Donovan: who is Ricardo Pepi’s favorite