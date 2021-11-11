Great congratulations to Chris Evans from Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt from the filming of Thor 4: Love and Thunder

MADRID, Jun 14 (CulturaOcio) –

On the occasion of Chris Evans 40th birthday, the actor who gave life to Captain America in the Marvel Universe, the war to elucidate who he is Marvel’s best ‘Chris’ has lived a new and hilarious chapter. And he has done it hand in hand with the great congratulations that, from the filming set of Thor: Love and Thunder, he has sent Chris Hemsworth.

A congratulation in which Hemsworth is not alone … but is accompanied neither more nor less than by Chris Pratt, the actor who plays Peter Quill (Star-Lord) in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga and whose path, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, He has promptly joined that of the God of Thunder.

Thus, and on the occasion of Evans Hemsworth’s birthday he published on Instagram a selfie with Pratt the one that congratulates who Steve Rogers was … but accompanied by another Chris. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans you will always be the first in my book“.

Although the image does not give many details about the film, it does reveal a small preview of Peter Quill’s clothing. While Hemsworth is characterized with the eighties look that Thor will wear in Love and Thunder, Pratt is apparently wearing a new version of his classic Star-Lord outfit with his recognizable red leather jacket.

Together with the two Chris, they will be in the film Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Russel Crowe as Zeus and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. The film will also feature a cameo by Matt Damon, who already did the same in Thor: Ragnarok, the previous installment of the saga, giving life to the false Loki in a play.

The film directed by Taika waititi It will hit theaters in May 2022.