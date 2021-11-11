Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy lost several of its classic tricks for this reason

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is finally available and surely you are already thinking of wrecking the length and breadth of its cities. Enjoying the campaigns of the titles is undoubtedly fun, but who does not remember the crazy tricks to arm themselves to the teeth and challenge the police.

Well, you should know that they are still available in the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, there are some exceptions, as Rockstar had to remove some of them and already explained why.

Rockstar removed several cheats from GTA: The Trilogy for technical reasons

Rocksta confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it retains most of the tricks from the original versions of the titles, so you won’t have a problem having crazy games.

Despite this, the company had to remove quite a few to make the remasters possible. Rich Rosado, producer of the game, explained that this is due to purely technical reasons.

Some of the cheats weren’t working well in Unreal, so it was best to scrap them for the final version. The creative did not speak further about it, so he did not specify what were the discarded tricks or if they even implemented some new ones.

“We actually had to remove a couple for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t work well on the Unreal base,” Rosado said. Everything indicates that the community will be in charge of discovering which tricks are still available and we will surely know more about it in the coming days.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here you will find more news about the saga.

